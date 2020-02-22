Patient Registry Software Market is projected to reach USD 2,146.25 Million by 2025

Patient Registry Software Market was valued at USD 780.2 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,146.25 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Patient Registry Software is analytical software which is used to maintain the patient information from date of registration to the days spent by the patient in the healthcare center. It is very beneficial in improving the data organization in the center and also reduces the errors which occur due to manual entry. It is used by most of the leading specialists and healthcare centers for better internal systems and communication management.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased need of data maintenance in Healthcare Organizations

1.2 Funding provided by government

1.3 Need to adopt EHRs

1.4 Significance of patient registration information

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of knowledge of the analytical software in patient registration

2.2 Lack of IT professionals

2.3 Security risks of data stored in systems

Market Segmentation:

Patient Registry SoftwareMarketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Patient Registry Software Market, by Software:

1.1 Integrated

1.2 Standalone

2. Patient Registry Software Market, by Pricing Model:

2.1 Subscription

2.2 Ownership

3. Patient Registry Software Market, by Deployment Model:

3.1 On premise

3.2 On Cloud

3.3 Remotely Hosted

4. Patient Registry Software Market, by type of database:

4.1 Commercial

4.2 Public

5. Patient Registry Software Market, by Functionality:

5.1 Population Health Management

5.2 Patient Care Management

5.3 Health Information Exchange

5.4 Point of Care

5.5 Product Outcome Evaluation

5.6 Medical Research and Clinical Studies

6. Patient Registry Software Market, by End User:

6.1 Government organizations and third party administrators

6.2 Hospitals and medical practices

6.3 Private players

6.4 Pharma, Biotech and Medical device companies

6.5 Research centers

7. Patient Registry Software Market, by Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Phytel, Inc. (An IBM Corporation Company)

2. Image Trend, Inc.

3. FIGmd, Inc.

4. Liaison Technologies

5. Cecity.Com, Inc. (A Premier, Inc. Company)

6. Dacima Software, Inc.

7. Global Vision Technologies, Inc. (GVT)

8. Ifa Systems AG

9. Inc Research Holdings, Inc.

10. M2S, Inc. (A Medstreaming Company)

11. McKesson Corporation

12. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.

13. Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

14. EVADO Pty. Ltd.

15. Velos, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL PATIENT REGISTRY SOFTWARE MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL PATIENT REGISTRY SOFTWARE MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL PATIENT REGISTRY SOFTWARE MARKET, BY SOFTWARE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Integrated

5.3 Standalone

6 GLOBAL PATIENT REGISTRY SOFTWARE MARKET, BY PRICING MODEL

6.1 Overview

6.2 Subscription

6.3 Ownership

7 GLOBAL PATIENT REGISTRY SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

7.1 Overview

7.2 On premise

7.3 On Cloud

7.4 Remotely Hosted

8 GLOBAL PATIENT REGISTRY SOFTWARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF DATABASE

8.1 Overview

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Public

Continued…

