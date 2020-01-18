Patient Positioning Systems Market : Review with Forecast Research Report 2018 – 2026

Patient positioning system, also known as repositioning aid or device, is primarily used in health care facilities for mobility and repositioning of patients. Patient positioning systems are required for the elderly population for day-to-day activities, for those recovering from surgery or injury or any other medical condition, and also for those who are disabled permanently. These provide easy and safe way to move and transfer patients, and helping them to be more independent and mobile. These are also useful for children with birth defects or who are mentally challenged. Patient positioning systems are used during surgeries to maintain proper position of patient. A patient positioning system can be a complex electronic powered machine or a basic structure. These systems have wide applications in health care, especially in orthopedics, long term care centers, and general medical devices.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/patient-positioning-systems-market.html

The global patient positioning systems market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be classified into tables, surgical tables, radiolucent imaging tables, examination tables, accessories, and other patient positioning systems. Based on application, the global patient positioning systems market can be categorized into surgery, diagnostics, and others. The surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global patient positioning systems market. End-users of patient positioning systems are hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, and others. The hospitals segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to requirement of patient positioning systems in hospitals because of high inflow of patients in hospitals and the need to transfer patients to various departments for procedures and examinations.

Increase in demand for these systems in hospitals, development and advancement of products, and rise in global geriatric population drive the global patient positioning systems market. Other drivers include technological advancements in patient positioning systems and high or sudden rise in the number of mentally challenged patient hospitalization. Major restraints of the market are development of other substitute technologies and intense competition among existing product manufacturers. Moreover, product recalls, government regulations for reduction of overall health care cost, and subsequent upswing in bulk purchase through group purchasing organizations also restrain the market.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45063

Geographically, the global patient positioning systems market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global market due to advanced health care facilities and increase in use of patient positioning systems in orthopedic and physiotherapy departments of hospitals for patient recovery post treatment. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness strong growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing health care industry, surge in investments by leading players operating in these countries, and the aging population. The patient positioning systems market in China, Brazil, and India is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to rise in investments by governments to improve hospitals and other health care facilities.

The global patient positioning systems market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. Key companies operating in the global market are Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Medline Industries, OPT SurgiSystems Srl, Skytron, LLC, SchureMed, STERIS plc, Smith & Nephew, and LEONI Special Cables GmbH.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45063

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com