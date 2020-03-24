Patient Positioning System Market Analysis 2019-2024: Key Findings, Key Players Profiles, Regional Analysis and Future Prospects

Global Patient Positioning System Market accounted to USD 987.5 million in 2016 is accounted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Key Market Players

Hill-Rom (U.S.), STERIS Plc. (U.S.),

Getinge AB (Sweden),

Stryker (U.S.),

Span-America (U.S.),

Elekta AB (Sweden),

SKYTRON (U.S.),

Mizuho OSI (U.S.),

LEONI AG (Germany),

C-RAD (Sweden),

Alvo (Poland),

Civco Radiotherapy (U.S.),

Eschmann Equipment (U.K.),

GE Healthcare (U.K.),

Meditek (Canada) and

Innovative Medical Products Inc. (U.S.)

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global patient positioning system market is segmented into tables and accessories. Tables are further sub segmented into surgical tables, radiolucent imaging tables. The surgical tables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 due to technological advancements in tables and rising awareness towards image guided surgeries.

On the basis of application, global patient positioning system market is segmented into surgery, cancer therapy and disease diagnosis. The surgery segment accounted the largest market share in the market in 2016 but disease diagnosis segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

On the basis of end user, Global Patient Positioning System Market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery center.

Based on geography, the Global Patient Positioning System Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

APAC,

MEA .

