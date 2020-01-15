Patient Portal Market Outlook 2019: Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025

The Advanced Research on Patient Portal Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Patient Portal Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The global patient portal market is expected to be around $6 billion by 2025. The market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) systems by healthcare professionals, recent advancements in healthcare IT, favorable government initiatives for adoption of healthcare IT solutions and rising awareness about convenient online access to personal health information. Using patient portals, patients can easily schedule doctor’s appointments, review recent doctor visits, gain access to lab results and medications and perform other activities through an internet connection without having to travel physically to any of these locations. However, factors such as high cost of deploying patient portal solutions and issues related to data privacy can hinder the growth of patient portal market during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report Copy @https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC08190

Competitive Analysis of Patient Portal Market:

GOJO Industries Inc.

HyGreen Inc.

Deb Group Limited

Truven Health Analytics (Acquired by IBM)

RL Solutions

Vigilanz Corporation

Quantros Inc.

bioMérieux Inc.

Cerner Corporation

PeraHealth.

Distinguishing the increasing predominance of Patient Portal Market, this market research report demonstrates to be a key source of management and thorough data on the market across the globe. To coordinate with the perspective and forecast, this Patient Portal report assesses the present market along with the changing trends on the marketplace. It is systematic research depending on the market and examines the competitive frame of their global Patient Portal Industry. Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace. The Report Data includes marketplace figures, graphs, and statistics and renders an innovative degree calculated strategy of their worldwide market.

Categorical Division by Type:

Integrated Patient Portals

Standalone Patient Portals

Based on Application:

Providers

Pharmacies

Payers

Other End Users

The Regional Evaluation Ensures:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. The Middle East, and Africa

Regional Outlook Trend Analysis:

North America accounted for largest share of the global patient portal market in 2016 owing to the availability of advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, rapid adoption of patient portal systems by the healthcare sector and favorable government initiatives for adoption of healthcare IT systems to improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare in the region.

Europe patient portal market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced healthcare delivery systems along with rising awareness related to the convenience of patient portals.

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

8.1.1. Business Overview

8.1.2. Product Portfolio

8.1.3. Key Financials

8.1.4. Strategic Developments

8.2. athenahealth, Inc.

8.2.1. Business Overview

8.2.2. Product Portfolio

8.2.3. Key Financials

8.2.4. Strategic Developments

8.3. McKesson Corporation

8.3.1. Business Overview

8.3.2. Product Portfolio

8.3.3. Key Financials

8.3.4. Strategic Developments

8.4. eClinicalWorks, LLC

8.4.1. Business Overview

8.4.2. Product Portfolio

8.4.3. Strategic Developments

Continue…

Reasons to Buy an Exclusive report?

1. Patient Portal business Industry report produces value for worldwide level playing competition, which delivers the same position for both the existing giants as well as the new entrees.

2. This detail Information will present you the outlook of the entire Patient Portal Industry helps in improving your comprehension.

3. It prepares you a go-to-market strategy to progress your business among other competitors which makes it completely a piece of useful research information.

4. Patient Portal Reports helps you to understand the current scenario of the Industry as the information Provide historical data regarding the market-space and makes outlook projections.

ANY QUERY?? CLICK HERE FOR SOLUTION: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC08190

Contacts Us:

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: [email protected] | Ph: +1-888-213-4282