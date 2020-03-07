Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market Report By Key Player BioTelemetry Inc., Onduo LLC., Medtronic, Compumedics Limited, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott

The Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market report gives market definition in the form of market driving factors and market restraints which aids in estimating the requirement of particular product where several aspects have to be considered. This Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market report has been prepared by making sure that the key factors of the Medical Devices industry are understood well to provide the market report that has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The data and information included in this Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market report helps ABC industry take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully.

Market Analysis: Global Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market

Patient Monitoring devices continue their upward trend due to the rising preference of home cares, and remote monitoring. This trend will help establish the global patient monitoring device/system/equipment market with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, where it will rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17.37 billion in 2017 to USD 28.74 billion in 2025. Also the Global Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market, By Product (Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices, Fetal Monitoring Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Cares),Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market

Patient monitoring device/system/equipment are those devices that are used to monitor or diagnose the patient’s conditions and symptoms wirelessly or wired. These devices help monitor the condition remotely and help in keeping the patients status monitored continuously.

These devices are a crucial part of healthcare infrastructure as they help monitor the patients’ status and measure the conditions severity.

The market has developed and advanced over the recent years and the patients can be monitored online and their reports are available remotely.

Asia-Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate of all the regions in the forecast period, whereas North America holds the highest market share.

Market Drivers:

These devices help steadily monitor the patients’ health and helps identify the severity of the disease

Growing preference given to home care is also driving this industry due to the demand for remote monitoring devices required for proper home care

Market Restraints:

High cost of this technology is one of the major factor currently hindering the market growth of the industry

With stringent government regulations regarding these devices is also one of the major factors halting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market

By Product

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices

Implantable Loop Recorders

Cardiac Output Monitors

Event Monitors

Smart Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Monitors

Neuromonitoring Devices

Electroencephalography Machines

Electromyography Machines

Intracranial Pressure Monitors

Magnetoencephalography Machines

Transcranial Doppler Machines

Cerebral Oximeters

Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Pulse Oximeters

Capnographs

Spirometers

Peak Flow Meters

Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices

Low-acuity Monitors

Mid-acuity Monitors

High-acuity Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

Disposables

Systems

Temperature Monitoring Devices

Digital

Infrared

Analog

Temperature Strips

Weight Monitoring Devices

Digital

Analog

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Home Care

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November, 2017 Telcare LLC. a division of BioTelemetry Inc. announced that it entered into a strategic collaboration with Onduo LLC. The agreement states that Telcare LLC. will serve as a supplier of remote blood glucose measurement systems for Onduo’s diabetes programs.

In July, 2017 BioTelemetry Inc. acquired LifeWatch which will help BioTelemetry Inc. enhance its position in remote cardiac monitoring and diagnosis market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market

The global patient monitoring device/system/equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market

BioTelemetry Inc.,

Onduo LLC.,

Medtronic,

Compumedics Limited,

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION,

Natus Medical Incorporated,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Abbott,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

OMRON Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Masimo,

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,

Care Innovations LLC.,

Smiths Group plc,

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

SunTech Medical Inc.,

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.,

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO. LTD.

