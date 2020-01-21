Patient Monitoring Device Market Growing at 5.7% CAGR and to Reach US$ 25.31 Billion by 2023

Patient monitoring devices market research report focuses on qualitative data, market size, & growth of various segments and sub segments, competitive landscape, and company profiles. Qualitative data covers various levels of industry analysis such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats). Report also offers market sizes and data of various segments in this industry.

The patient monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 25.31 billion by 2023 from USD 19.14 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The scope of the report includes patient monitoring devices used for the continuous monitoring, detection, and treatment of heart, blood, brain, lungs activities, and measurement of temperature and body weight.

“Low-acuity monitors devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the multi-parameter monitoring devices market in 2018”.

The report analyzes the patient monitoring industry into three segments, namely, product, end user, and geography. Advanced technology has reduced the size of these monitors drastically with the latest devices being mere grain sized implants. The rising adoption of telemetry and remote monitoring has fueled the growth of patient monitoring devices.

Patient monitoring devices form an indispensible part of medical team for every procedure, whether operating in a small clinic or a large multi-specialty hospital. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into hemodynamic, neuromonitoring, cardiac, fetal & neonatal, respiratory, multiparameter, remote patient, weight, and temperature monitoring devices. Hemodynamic monitoring devices are further divided into blood glucose, blood gas & electrolyte analyzer, and blood pressure monitors.

Patient monitoring devices market segmented into nine major segments, namely, hemodynamic, neurology, cardiac, respiratory, fetal & neonatal, multiparameter, remote patient monitors, temperature, and weight management monitors. Cardiac monitors segment is further sub divided into ECG, event monitors, and cardiac output sub segments. ECG was leading segment owing to increasing population and growing incidences of cardiac and diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

“Fetal monitors devices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market in 2018”.

Key players in the patient monitoring devices market include Omron Healthcare (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott (U.S.), Siemens (Germany), and Nihon Kohden (Japan). These players are striving to develop innovative and technologically advanced products in the patient monitoring devices market.

In the patient monitoring devices market report, it is segmented by productandregion. The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities, factors impacting the patient monitoring devices market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue.

Patient monitoring device/system/equipment are those devices that are used to monitor or diagnose the patient’s conditions and symptoms wireless or wired. These devices help monitor the condition remotely and help in keeping the patients status monitored continuously. These devices are a crucial part of healthcare infrastructure as they help monitor the patients’ status and measure the conditions severity.