Patient Handling Equipment Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, and Demand

The global patient handling equipment market is growing at a significant rate due to increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing risk of injuries to caregivers during patient handling and growing geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in technology has led to the development of easy to handle and powered patient handling equipment. And the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are also driving the growth of the global patient handling equipment market.

Geographically, Europe dominated the global market of patient handling equipment in 2015; whereas the North American market is expected to witness the fastest growth, a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. This is due to the high awareness among caregivers for safe patient handling and stringent regulations in the region.

Some of the key companies operating in the global patient handling equipment market include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Getinge Group, Prism Medical Ltd., Guldmann Inc., LINET Group SE, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Stiegelmeyer-Group, and Handicare.

