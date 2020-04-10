Patient Engagement Solutions Market in North America Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

According to P&S Intelligence, the North America patient engagement solutions market is forecasted to attain a size of $9.4 billion by 2023. The market is mainly driven by improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, surging geriatric population, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Download free report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-patient-engagement-solutions-market/report-sample

Patient engagement solutions can be delivered through three modes—web based, cloud based, and on-premise. Among these, web-based was the dominant delivery mode in the patient engagement solutions market in the region, during the historical period, with 62.3% contribution in 2017. In the web-based delivery mode, the services can be used over the internet, on the web browser, that requires no additional storage or hardware.

On the basis of application, the patient engagement solutions market in the region has been categorized into health management, home health management, social and behavioral management, and financial health management. Of these, the fastest growth during the forecast period is expected from home health management, at a CAGR of 16.5%. These solutions provide medical care to patients at their home, by integrating homecare services for medication and scheduling appointments with doctors.

Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-patient-engagement-solutions-market

Based on therapeutic area, the regional-level patient engagement solutions market has been categorized into chronic diseases, women health, mental health, fitness, and others. Throughout the forecast period, the chronic diseases category is expected to hold the largest market share and contribute 42.5% revenue in 2023. This can be attributed to the large pool of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases in North America.

Some of the key players in the patient engagement solutions industry in North America, include athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and Lincor Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook