Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2023 – P&S Intelligence

According to P&S Intelligence, patient engagement solutions market is forecasted to attain a size of $21.9 billion by 2023. Government regulations promoting patient-centric care, implementation of value-based programs, and growing use of patient engagement solutions in geriatric population are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, growing use of mobile health solutions, and increasing demand for wearable health technology are also propelling the growth of the market.

During the forecast period, the patient engagement solutions market is expected to witness the highest demand for cloud-based delivery mode, with 18.9% CAGR. Cloud mode is a more secure platform than other delivery modes and demonstrates the highest level of compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), leading to its increased adoption among healthcare providers and payers, globally.

On the basis of application area, health management dominated the market, accounting for 44.7% market share in 2017. The category’s largest share can be attributed to the increased adoption of the technological solutions offered by the patient engagement solutions market, primarily by government organizations to spread awareness with respect to disease prevention among the general population.

The companies operating in the patient engagement solutions industry are acquiring related businesses of other companies in order to expand their market. For instance, in January 2018, McKesson Corporation (McKesson) completed the acquisition of RxCrossroads from its parent company CVS Health Corporation for $735 million. The acquisition aimed at enhancing McKesson’s existing portfolio of commercialization solutions, including comprehensive patient support services, custom pharmacy solutions, and third-party logistics.

Some of the other key players in the global patient engagement solutions market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Computer Programs and Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, and Medical Information Technology Inc.

