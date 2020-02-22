Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2018 to Witness Splendid Growth by 2025

The term “patient engagement” has become entrenched in the healthcare lexicon. Many healthcare networks and payers are now striving to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple Aim:

The global Patient Engagement Solutions market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Patient Engagement Solutions by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Epic Systems

McKesson Corporation

Medecision

Athenahealth

Healthagen

Allscripts

GetWell Network

Lincor Solutions

Orion Health

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Patient Engagement Solutions Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Patient Engagement Solutions

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Web-based

3.1.2 Cloud-based

3.1.3 On-premise

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

Continued…

