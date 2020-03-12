Patient Derived Xenograft Market to 2022 – Growing Steady at 16.7% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 167.6 Million

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Patient Derived Xenograft Models market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2017 to 2022, to reach US$ 167.6 Million. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market spread across 148 Pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures.

“The respiratory tumor models segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on tumor type, the Patient Derived Xenograft models market is segmented into gastrointestinal tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, hematological tumor models, and other tumor models such as head & neck cancer, sarcoma, and melanoma. During the forecast period, the respiratory tumor models segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

“Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global Patient Derived Xenograft models market during the forecast period of 2017–2022. Strong research expenditure and the well-structured CRO industry in China, growth in biomedical & medical research in Japan, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in India, and rising translational and biomedical research in Singapore are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1–55%, Tier 25%, and Tier 20%

By Designation – C-level–43%, Director Level–32%, Others–25%

By Region – North America–38%, Europe–23%, Asia-Pacific–29%, RoW–10%

Report Highlights:

To analyze the opportunities in the global patient derived xenograft models market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World

To define, describe, and measure the global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) models market by model type, tumor type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global PDX models market

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile the key players of the global PDX models market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, alliances, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, expansions, acquisitions, grants/funds, and licensing agreements, among others in the patient derived xenograft models market.

Target Audience for Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market: Mice/rat models and service companies and distributors, Animal care product manufacturers and suppliers, Out–licensing life sciences companies (pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical/biotechnology), In–licensing life sciences companies (pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical/biotechnology), Clinical research organizations, Academic institutes, Government and private research institutes, Medical research centers, Public and private animal health agencies, Animal care associations, Business consultancies, Venture capitalists.

Most Popular Companies in the Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market include are Crown Bioscience Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), ONCODESIGN (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), EPO Berlin-Buch GmBH (Germany), Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Xentech (France), Horizon Discovery Group PLC (UK), Urolead (France), and Explora Bio Labs (US).

