Patient-Controlled Injectors Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018-2028

With the advent of drug delivery system, new technologies have evolved for betterment of patient ease and comfort aiding patient compliance, safety and adherence. Recent innovations such as patient-controlled injectors is booming the market and thus many companies focus on developing patient controlled delivering systems and wearable injectors. Patient-controlled injectors spur an important innovations in injectable administration of drugs. Ergonomically developed and design patient-controlled injectors can help in optimizing self-care making it easy for patients to hold the system and administer the dosages at just one press. Patient-controlled injectors enables the patient to control the dosage rate by their own which as a result reduces the pain unlike spring-based auto-injectors. Thus new development in science and technology has made new innovation for greater ease and comfort for patients.

Patient-Controlled Injectors: Market Dynamics

Patient-controlled injectors is expected to grow simultaneously in the market owing to greater ease and comfort for administration of injections which as a result will gain significant popularity among people. In addition to this, controlled release of the patient-controlled injectors helps the patient to administration the injection by own and helps them to decide their own dosage rate. All these factors may drive the global patient-controlled injectors market.

Besides, the patient-controlled injectors can be administered at home settings and thus there occurs increase in demand of the patient-controlled injectors. Many manufacturers are now focused on developing patient-controlled injectors to meet the unmet needs and so the patient-controlled injectors is stimulating the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about the patient-controlled injectors may hamper the growth of the market.

Patient-Controlled Injectors Market: Segmentation

The global patient-controlled injectors market is segmented by distributional channel.

Segmentation by Distributional Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Mail Order Pharmacies



Patient-Controlled Injectors Market: Overview

Patient-controlled injectors is the latest innovation in administration of injections. There occurs high unmet needs of patients requiring the patient-controlled injectors as it has greater ease and comfort as compared to spring-based auto-injectors. For example, in 2019, Janseen has received FDA approval of Tremfya one-press patient-controlled Injector for the treatment of patient with Plaque Psoriasis. One-Press is design to help the patient to control the pressure and the rate of the injection. Apart from this, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc has also developed self-dose patient-controlled injectors which provide an off-the-shelf delivery system which is optimally design for drug administration in patients. Self-dose patient-controlled injectors is designed with a prefilled 1ml syringe with a system of passive needle safety. Thus with the latest innovation in injections, patient-controlled injectors is likely to anticipate the growth of the market in coming years.

Patient-Controlled Injectors: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global patient-controlled injectors market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the substantial share in the patient-controlled injectors market due to increasing adoption of new technologies and rising healthcare expenditure. Europe market spur to have high growth in patient-controlled injectors market due to advancement in technology and adoption of new devices.

Asia Pacific is also potentially stimulating the growth of the patient-controlled injectors market due to increasing awareness among people and demand for new treatment options. Japan has the potential to grow the overall patient-controlled injectors market due to increasing healthcare infrastructure and innovation in technologies. Middle East & Africa have less impact in overall patient-controlled injectors market due to lack of proper healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness about new treatment may hamper the patient-controlled injectors market.

Patient-Controlled Injectors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present across the value chain of the global patient-controlled injectors market are West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Westbourne Medical Ltd.