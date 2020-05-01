Patient Access Solutions Market Study to 2023 – Overview by Eligibility Verification, Medical Necessity, Prior Authorization and Denial Management Services

Patient access solutions market include software and services that help healthcare organizations to maintain their financial balance by reducing operational costs and minimizing claims rejection. These solutions are used to verify a patient’s insurance coverage eligibility, enable efficient claims processing, and manage medical necessity & denials.

Patient Access Solutions can increase estimate accuracy, streamline POS collections, and prevent denials down the line so you can focus on your priority – patient. Pushing revenue cycle to point of services. With our single platform approach across clinical and financial systems, we’ve embedded core EDI services like verifying a patient’s address, checking eligibility and benefits and validating medical necessity checks within registration workflow.

Patient access solutions market is expected to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.14 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Regulatory compliance encouraging use of patient access solutions, increasing patient volume & subsequent growth in demand for health insurance, growing importance of denials management, declining reimbursement rates, & need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are major factors driving growth of patient access solutions market.

Report analyzes patient access solutions market by product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. On basis of product & service, services segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient access solutions market in 2018.

In addition, patient access solutions market help to reduce documentation errors related to medical necessity denials & streamlines front-end staff workflow with automated tracking & authorization which in turn is expected to boost adoption of patient access solutions among healthcare providers. However, factors like high deployment costs of these solutions and lack of adequate clinicians with advanced IT skills may hinder adoption of these solutions among healthcare providers.

Top players in patient access solutions market are McKesson (US), Epic Systems (US), Cerner (US), Cognizant (US), Experian plc (Ireland), Optum, Inc. (US), Conifer (US), The Advisory Board Company (US), The 3M Company (US), Craneware, Inc. (UK), The SSI Group, LLC (US), ZirMed, Inc. (US), Cirius Group, Inc. (US), and AccuReg Software (US).

Target Audience Covered for Patient Access Solutions Market

Healthcare service providers

Healthcare service payers/insurance companies

Patient access solutions software and service providers

Healthcare IT outsourcing companies

Clearing houses

Venture capitalists

Government bodies

Business research and consulting firms

Asia Pacific market is comparatively new to patient access solutions; however, this region is expected to register highest growth in coming years. Countries like Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, & Singapore are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for patient access solutions vendors.

