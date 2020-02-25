Patellar Implant Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

The patella, or the kneecap, is a thick, circular-triangular bone and functions as a cover and joint for the anterior articular surface consisting of the thigh bone. The patella allows the knee to extend while it discourages lateral movement and dislocation during flexion.

Patellar Implant Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing incidence rate of knee diseases including arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, psoriatic arthritis, trauma and others is a critical driver for the global patellar implant market. The growing number of diseases is driven indirectly by a rise in risk factors such as poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, occupations with high levels of joint stress and others. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, osteoarthritis affects over 30 Million U.S. adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention further states that almost 800,000 total knee replacements were performed in the U.S. in 2017, making it the most common inpatient surgery. The statistics further emphasize that knee replacement surgeries increased by 86% in men and 99% in women during the last decade.

Technological advancements in patellar implants such as improvements in design and development of inert materials and coatings to combat implant-based trauma and avoid biological rejection have resulted in faster market growth for patellar implants. Development of zirconium-based patellar implants with low coefficient of friction and less chondral damage also provides a lucrative avenue for market growth. Advancements in surgical procedures such as the development of minimally-invasive quadriceps-sparing knee replacement surgery, which involves smaller footprint and lesser hospitalization stay owing to its minimally invasive nature are largely driving the market demand for patellar implants. Development of complementary diagnostic imaging technologies such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and others has resulted in greater confidence and a concurrent number of procedures being performed.

The restraints on the global patellar implant market include the high cost of the procedure, risk of infection and rejection, thrombosis, and pain during surgery. The scarcity of trained manpower and specialty hospitals, coupled with the low per capita income in developing regions, are further constraining the market. Infection rates are less than 1% in cases, while deep vein thrombosis – which represents the most serious risk – occurs in less than 15% of the patients. Other risks include persistent pain or stiffness after surgery, which occurs in 8 to 23% of the patients and prosthesis failure occurs in approximately 2% of patients. Such challenges could deter market growth of patellar implants during the forecast period.

Patellar Implant Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view of the global patellar implant market, the report is segmented on the basis of material of construction, cementing technique, sex, end user and region.

Based on the material of construction, the global patellar implant market can be segmented as,

Polymers

Metals

Others

Based on the cementing technique, the global patellar implant market can be segmented as,

Cemented

Cement less

Based on the sex, the global patellar implant market can be segmented as,

Male

Female

Based on the end user, the global patellar implant market can be segmented as,

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Patellar Implant Market: Overview

The global market for patellar implants is consolidated with a few large players dominating the scene. The monopsony market is reducing competition driving the price higher which is driving the market value but reducing market expanse. The market trends include a definite shift in favor of developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India and China. There is also a strong trend of collaboration between large hospitals and third party payers owing to the growing expanse of healthcare insurance.

Patellar Implant Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global patellar implant market can be classified into the following region: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the U.S., is expected to account for the largest share in the global patellar implant market, owing to the concentration of key market players, enhanced purchasing power of healthcare players owing to consolidation, large research and development expenditure, excellent reimbursement and large per capita income in the region.

The Asia Pacific patellar implant market excluding Japan is expected to grow at the most significant CAGR, owing to the growing healthcare expenditure and patient population. China and India are expected to account for the lion’s share of the market growth. The Europe patellar implant market is expected to be led by Germany, France and the U.K., which is benefitted by the large and developed medical devices sector in Germany. The Middle East and Africa Patellar implant market is expected to be skewed in favor of the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. The development of large medical complexes such as the King Fahd hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia coupled with the large public healthcare share of which is approximately 75% of the total healthcare expenditure is expected to drive a large market for patellar implants.

Patellar Implant Market: Market Participants

Some of the major players operating in the global patellar implant market are Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Stryker, Medacta International, Sharma Orthopedic India Pvt. Ltd., Arthrosurface, Kinamed Incorporated, Smith & Nephew and others. Collaborations between players and strategic business partnerships are among the most attractive strategies, which can yield a premium. Partnerships between large hospitals and players is a neglected strategy that can yield dividend, owing to the faster adoption and lower cost.