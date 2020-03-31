Pasted Valve Bags Market – Future Growth, Industry Verticals, Segmentation & Forecast to 2028

The Research Report “Pasted Valve Bags Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

The need for efficient resource packaging of granular products such as grains, cement, pet food, fertilizers and pharmaceutical products has led to the innovation of pasted valve bag. Pasted valve bags are closed from both ends while incorporating an opening to allow for filling of the bag; sometimes these bags are often provided with micro perforation for escaping of air. These bags are commonly made of virgin or recycled Kraft paper. The use of such bags reduces the cost of packaging significantly which makes them an attractive choice for manufacturers. Area for printing provided by these bags is overwhelming, and the quality of the print is cleaner than the traditional sacks. To increase the area of application of pasted valve bag different coating are also used by manufacturers to enhance its barrier properties against gasses and water vapors.

Pasted Valve Bags Market: Market Dynamics

The convenience provided by posted valve bags for the handling of granular products is the key driver for pasted valve bag market. The use of pasted valve bag decreases the input of raw material in packaging and increases the speed for filling of product hence improving the operational efficiency and profitability of the company. Use of such bags not only reduces the use of plastic but also decreases the carbon footprint of the company. Ease in customization of the bags according to the need and convenience of the customers is another factor favoring pasted valve bags market. Printable surface offered by pasted valve bag helps the manufacturer to communicate with and build its brand image among consumers. However, increasing market penetration of bulk containers due to recent technological advancements may eliminate the need for such bags which can hamper pasted valve bag market. Being a sustainable packaging form pasted valve bag packaging market is expected to gain support from regulatory authorities across the globe which can open new opportunities for pasted valve bag market over the forecast period. On the backdrop of increased area of application with the use of liners for altering the barrier properties of the pasted valve bags, pasted valve bag market is expected to see significant growth in future

Pasted Valve Bags Market: Market Segmentation

Pasted valve bags market is segmented by material type, product type and by end use

Based on the material type, pasted valve bags market is segmented into:

Paper Kraft paper Bleached Unbleached Others

Plastic PP PE Others

Coating Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) How-density polyethylene (LDPE) Others



Based on the product type, pasted valve bags market is segmented into:

Multiwall Paper Bag

Both ends closed bags

Valve inserted bag

Based on the end use, pasted valve bags market is segmented into:

Chemical

Food Dairy Flour Sugar Spices

Mineral

Cement

Sand

Charcoal

Pet food

Fertilizers

Wood Shavings

Pharmaceutical products

Wood shavings

Others

Pasted Valve Bags Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global pasted valve bags market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ is expected to lead pasted valve bags market over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in the region. Being the biggest consumption based economy, North America is projected to follow APEJ region concerning value share in pasted valve bags market. MEA is expected to exhibit significant growth in pasted valve bag market. Eastern and Western Europe are projected to grow moderately while Japan is expected to contribute significant value share in pasted valve bags market.

Pasted Valve Bags Market: Key Players

Some key players in pasted valve bags market are Groupe Gelpac Inc, United Bags Inc, Mondi Group, Hood Packaging Corporation, Dairyland Packaging USA, LLC., Southern Packaging, LP, Coveris Holdings S.A., Novey Bag Co., Langston Companies, Inc., El Dorado Packaging, Central Bag Company, National Paper Products Company Ltd, Bag Supply Company, Inc., Industrial Bags inc. and Apack Manufacturing Sdn Bhd.

