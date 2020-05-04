Password Management Market Overview with Qualitative analysis, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2025 key players: Avatier, Ca Technologies, Core Security, Dell Sonicwall, Fastpass Corp, etc.

Latest Survey on Password Management Market:

A password manager is typically a software application or a hardware device that is used to store and manage a person’s passwords and strong passwords. Typically all stored passwords are encrypted, requiring the user to create a master password to access all managed passwords.

There are two types of password management. One is Self-serve password reset. Another is Privileged password management. Self-service password reset software enables users who forgot their password or triggered an intruder lockout to authenticate using another mechanism and resolve their own problem, without calling an IT help desk. Privileged password management is a type of password management used to secure the passwords for login IDs that have elevated security privileges.

The global Password Management market is segmented on the basis of the type of product, application, and region.

Top Key players of Password Management Market:Avatier, Ca Technologies, Core Security, Dell Sonicwall, Fastpass Corp, Hitachi ID Systems, IBM, NetIQ, Microsoft, Sailpoint Technologies and more.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of in these regions, North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Applications [Small-Sized Businesses, Medium-Sized Businesses, Enterprises], segmented by Product types [Self-Service Password Reset , Privileged User Password Management ]

