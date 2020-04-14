Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market- Key Players are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., ZTE Corporation, and Calix, Inc.

According to the Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global passive optical network (PON) market has a highly competitive business landscape. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., ZTE Corporation, and Calix, Inc. have been leading this market and are expected to continue on the same path over the next few years. The rivalry among these players is expected to intensify in the near future with each of these getting involved in partnerships to expand their reach among consumers, states the research report.

As per the research study, the worldwide market for passive optical network is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 20.70% over the period from 2015 to 2023 and reach a value of US$163.50 bn by the end of the period of the forecast. In terms of structure, the demand for gigabit passive optical networks is relatively greater and the trend is anticipated to remain so in the years to come, notes the market study.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global PON Market

Geographically, the market registers its presence across Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Asia Pacific is leading the global market, thanks to the high popularity for PON structures and equipment. A large portion of this rise in demand is attributed to the fast system usage of China and India. China has acquired a key role in the development of PON equipment manufacturers of late and is projected to keep doing as such for the coming years. A factor that enables China to demonstrate a higher demand for PON than most different nations is the sheer volume of information being exchanged crosswise over systems. The sum and additionally rate of information activity in the nation is making numerous clients change from remote systems to wired modes, therefore expanding the utilization of PON equipment. Over the next few years, India has proposed to manufacture build up a National Optical Fiber Network, which will be an arrangement to improve the availability between various towns crosswise over India, reports the research study.

Ask For Sample PDF @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2024

Lucrative Features of PON to Support Market’s Growth

“The superiority of optics in networking is the key factor behind the growth of the global PON market,” says a TMR analyst. Since, PONs are easily scalable, highly reliable for consistency, offer advanced security, and assist in optimizing the bandwidth connectivity, this demand is likely to increase manifolds ion the near future. In addition to this, PON equipment are easy to deploy as well as maintain in comparison to traditional networks and also do not emit electromagnetic radiation, thanks to their dielectric nature, which also are projected to support this market over the next few years, reports the research study.