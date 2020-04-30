Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2019-2025 | 1. Akzo Nobel 2. PPG Industries 3. The Sherwin Williams Company 4. Promat International 5. Carboline 6. Hempel A/S

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market

Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market by End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation), Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based), by Product (Intumescent, Cementitious) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) – Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global passive fire protection coatings market is projected to reach 4.81 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of 2.74 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Passive fire protection (PFP) forms an integral component of the three components of structural fire safety and fire protection in a building. It majorly involves construction of fire-resistant walls, floors, and doors (amongst other examples). PFP systems. The growing instances of building catching fire is expected to boost the demand for passive fire protection coatings. The demand for these coating is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to stringent fire regulations and growing product innovation.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in fire incidents

1.2 Stricter government regulations and fire safety standards

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Availability of cheaper substitutes

2.2 Lack of awareness in developing countries

Market Segmentation:

The global passive fire protection coatings market is segmented on the basis of process, end use industry, and region.

1. Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market, by End Use:

1.1 Building & Construction

1.2 Transportation

1.3 Oil & Gas

1.4 Others

2. Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market, by Technology:

2.1 Solvent based

2.2 Water based

3. Global Passive Fire Protection CoatingsMarket, by Product:

3.1 Intumescent Coatings

3.2 Cementitious Coatings

4. Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Akzo Nobel

2. PPG Industries

3. The Sherwin Williams Company

4. Promat International

5. Carboline

6. Hempel A/S

7. Kansai Paints

8. Nullifire

9. Jotun

10. Teknos Group

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL PASSIVE FIRE PROTECTION COATINGS MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources 4 GLOBAL PASSIVE FIRE PROTECTION COATINGS MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework 5 GLOBAL PASSIVE FIRE PROTECTION COATINGS MARKET, BY END USE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Building & Construction

5.3 Oil & Gas

5.4 Transportation

5.5 Others 6 GLOBAL PASSIVE FIRE PROTECTION COATINGS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

6.1 Overview

6.2 Cementitious Coatings

6.3 Intumescent Coatings 7 GLOBAL PASSIVE FIRE PROTECTION COATINGS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

7.1 Overview

7.2 Solvent bases

7.3 Water based 8 GLOBAL PASSIVE FIRE PROTECTION COATINGS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025 9 GLOBAL PASSIVE FIRE PROTECTION COATINGS MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Share

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.4 Key Development Strategies 10 COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Akzo Nobel

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments 10.2 PPG Industries

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Financial Performance

10.2.3 Product Outlook

10.2.4 Key Developments 10.3 The Sherwin Williams Company

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Product Outlook

10.3.4 Key Developments 10.4 Promat International

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Financial Performance

10.4.3 Product Outlook

10.4.4 Key Developments 10.5 Carboline

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Financial Performance

10.5.3 Product Outlook

10.5.4 Key Developments 10.6 Hempel A/S

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Financial Performance

10.6.3 Product Outlook

10.6.4 Key Developments 10.7 Kansai Paint

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Financial Performance

10.7.3 Product Outlook

10.7.4 Key Developments 10.8 Nullifire

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Financial Performance

10.8.3 Product Outlook

10.8.4 Key Developments 10.9 Jotun

10.9.1 Overview

10.9.2 Financial Performance

10.9.3 Product Outlook

10.9.4 Key Developments 10.10 Teknos Group

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Product Outlook

9.10.4 Key Developments 11 Appendix

11.1 Related Reports

