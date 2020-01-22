Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market To Grow Extensively With CAGR Till 2025

Passenger vehicle powertrains are becoming increasingly diverse as vehicle technology evolves to meet fuel-efficiency and carbon-emission regulations. But these vehicles all have one thing in common: a need for durable, high-performance batteries.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Passenger Vehicle Batteries in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

A123 Systems

BYD

East Penn Manufacturing

Enersys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa

Toshiba

Samsung SDI

Panasonic

NEC

LG Chem

Johnson Controls

Hitachi

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Lithium-ion Based

Nickel-Based

Lead-acid Based

Sodium-ion Based

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

Start Stop Vehicles

Advanced Start-Stop Vehicles

Micro-Hybrid Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

