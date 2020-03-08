Passenger Information System Market Drivers, Demand and Growth Prospect 2019 to 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Passenger Information System Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Global Passenger Information System Market was valued US$ 14.34 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 45.54 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.54% during a forecast period.
Passenger information system market is a communication link between a transport agency and passengers. It empowers to deliver information related to real-time vehicle location & status updates, timely announcements, and schedule of the journey.
Advancements in the telecommunication sector to enable faster data transfer capabilities, increasing IoT adoption in transportation sector, growing urbanization coupled with rising traffic in public transits, and increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems are the major factors for the growth of the market.
Key Players operating in the Global Passenger Information System Market
Alstom
Cubic Corporation
Hitachi, Ltd
Indra
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Siemens AG
Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited
Teleste Corporation
Thales
Toshiba Corporation
Advantech Co., Ltd
Huawei Technologies
Cisco
TE Connectivity
Scope of the Global Passenger Information System Market
Global Passenger Information System Market by Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Passenger Information System Market by Solution
Information Display System
Announcement Systems
Infotainment Systems
Passenger Information Mobile Applications
Emergency Communication Systems
Global Passenger Information System Market by Mode of Transportation
Airway
Railway
Roadway
Global Passenger Information System Market by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
High cost associated with implementation, managing the passenger information and technical limitation are some of the factors restraining the market growth. Additionally, lack of awareness, use of legacy systems, and poor internet connectivity in the underdeveloped nations limit the deployment and usage of passenger information systems.
Increasing adoption of cloud and big data technologies is expected to provide good opportunities for the market growth.
Railway segment is estimated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to rising the traveling comfort for passengers, giving them real-time information. So that, we are designing, installing and maintaining passenger information systems for every rail environment.
Passenger information mobile applications allow passengers to look at availability of buses, while at home, in the office, hotel. Addresses safety concerns, makes managing simple, improves efficiency & time savings is boosting the passenger information mobile applications segment.
North America is the largest share of global passenger information system market owing to technological advancement and developed network architecture. However, the Asia Pacific and South America are estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the growing population and increased per capita income.
Some Points from TOC for Passenger Information System Market:
Chapter 1. Preface
1.1. Research Objectives
1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation
Chapter 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Abbreviations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global Passenger Information System Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market
Chapter 4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis
4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.6. SWOT Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Global Passenger Information System Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis
5.1.1. North America
5.1.2. Europe
5.1.3. Asia Pacific
5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
5.1.5. South America
Chapter 6. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis and Forecast, By Component
6.1. Introduction and Definition
6.2. Global Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Component
6.3. Global Passenger Information System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Component
6.4. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis, By Component
6.5. Global Passenger Information System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Component
6.6. Key Trends
6.6.1. Key Developments
Chapter 7. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis and Forecast, By Solution
7.1. Introduction and Definition
7.2. Global Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Solution
7.3. Global Passenger Information System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Solution
7.4. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis, By Solution
7.5. Global Passenger Information System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Solution
7.6. Key Trends
7.6.1. Key Developments
Chapter 8. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis and Forecast, By Mode of Transportation
8.1. Introduction and Definition
8.2. Global Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Mode of Transportation
8.3. Global Passenger Information System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Mode of Transportation
8.4. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis, By Mode of Transportation
8.5. Global Passenger Information System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Mode of Transportation
8.6. Key Trends
8.6.1. Key Developments
Chapter 9. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis, by Region
9.1. Global Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
9.2. Global Passenger Information System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region
9.3. Global Passenger Information System Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
9.4. Key Trends
9.4.1. Key Developments
Chapter 10. North America Passenger Information System Market Analysis
10.1. North America Passenger Information System Market Overview
10.2. North America Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Component
10.3. North America Passenger Information System Market Forecast, By Component
10.3.1. Hardware
10.3.2. Software
10.3.3. Services
10.4. North America Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Solution
10.5. North America Passenger Information System Market Forecast, By Solution
10.5.1. Information Display System
10.5.2. Announcement Systems
10.5.3. Infotainment Systems
10.5.4. Passenger Information Mobile Applications
10.5.5. Emergency Communication Systems
10.6. North America Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Mode of Transportation
10.7. North America Passenger Information System Market Forecast, By Mode of Transportation
10.7.1. Airway
10.7.2. Railway
10.7.3. Roadway
10.8. North America Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, by Country
10.9. North America Passenger Information System Market Forecast, by Country
10.9.1. U.S.
10.9.2. Canada
10.10. North America Passenger Information System Market Analysis, by Country
..Continued
