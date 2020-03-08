Passenger Information System Market Drivers, Demand and Growth Prospect 2019 to 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Passenger Information System Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Passenger Information System Market was valued US$ 14.34 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 45.54 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.54% during a forecast period.

Passenger information system market is a communication link between a transport agency and passengers. It empowers to deliver information related to real-time vehicle location & status updates, timely announcements, and schedule of the journey.

Advancements in the telecommunication sector to enable faster data transfer capabilities, increasing IoT adoption in transportation sector, growing urbanization coupled with rising traffic in public transits, and increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems are the major factors for the growth of the market.

Key Players operating in the Global Passenger Information System Market

Alstom

Cubic Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd

Indra

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

Teleste Corporation

Thales

Toshiba Corporation

Advantech Co., Ltd

Huawei Technologies

Cisco

TE Connectivity

Scope of the Global Passenger Information System Market

Global Passenger Information System Market by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Passenger Information System Market by Solution

Information Display System

Announcement Systems

Infotainment Systems

Passenger Information Mobile Applications

Emergency Communication Systems

Global Passenger Information System Market by Mode of Transportation

Airway

Railway

Roadway

Global Passenger Information System Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

High cost associated with implementation, managing the passenger information and technical limitation are some of the factors restraining the market growth. Additionally, lack of awareness, use of legacy systems, and poor internet connectivity in the underdeveloped nations limit the deployment and usage of passenger information systems.

Increasing adoption of cloud and big data technologies is expected to provide good opportunities for the market growth.

Railway segment is estimated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to rising the traveling comfort for passengers, giving them real-time information. So that, we are designing, installing and maintaining passenger information systems for every rail environment.

Passenger information mobile applications allow passengers to look at availability of buses, while at home, in the office, hotel. Addresses safety concerns, makes managing simple, improves efficiency & time savings is boosting the passenger information mobile applications segment.

North America is the largest share of global passenger information system market owing to technological advancement and developed network architecture. However, the Asia Pacific and South America are estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the growing population and increased per capita income.

Some Points from TOC for Passenger Information System Market:

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Chapter 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Abbreviations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Passenger Information System Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market

Chapter 4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Passenger Information System Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.1.1. North America

5.1.2. Europe

5.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

5.1.5. South America

Chapter 6. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis and Forecast, By Component

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Global Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Component

6.3. Global Passenger Information System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Component

6.4. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis, By Component

6.5. Global Passenger Information System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Component

6.6. Key Trends

6.6.1. Key Developments

Chapter 7. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis and Forecast, By Solution

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Global Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Solution

7.3. Global Passenger Information System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Solution

7.4. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis, By Solution

7.5. Global Passenger Information System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Solution

7.6. Key Trends

7.6.1. Key Developments

Chapter 8. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis and Forecast, By Mode of Transportation

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Global Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Mode of Transportation

8.3. Global Passenger Information System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Mode of Transportation

8.4. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis, By Mode of Transportation

8.5. Global Passenger Information System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Mode of Transportation

8.6. Key Trends

8.6.1. Key Developments

Chapter 9. Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Global Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

9.2. Global Passenger Information System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

9.3. Global Passenger Information System Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9.4. Key Trends

9.4.1. Key Developments

Chapter 10. North America Passenger Information System Market Analysis

10.1. North America Passenger Information System Market Overview

10.2. North America Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Component

10.3. North America Passenger Information System Market Forecast, By Component

10.3.1. Hardware

10.3.2. Software

10.3.3. Services

10.4. North America Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Solution

10.5. North America Passenger Information System Market Forecast, By Solution

10.5.1. Information Display System

10.5.2. Announcement Systems

10.5.3. Infotainment Systems

10.5.4. Passenger Information Mobile Applications

10.5.5. Emergency Communication Systems

10.6. North America Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, By Mode of Transportation

10.7. North America Passenger Information System Market Forecast, By Mode of Transportation

10.7.1. Airway

10.7.2. Railway

10.7.3. Roadway

10.8. North America Passenger Information System Market Value Share Analysis, by Country

10.9. North America Passenger Information System Market Forecast, by Country

10.9.1. U.S.

10.9.2. Canada

10.10. North America Passenger Information System Market Analysis, by Country

..Continued

