Passenger Car Antenna Market with Geographic Segmentation, Key Players and Statistical Forecast to 2025

This report studies the Passenger Car Antenna market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Passenger Car Antenna market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the last several years, global market of Passenger Car Antenna developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 3.43%. In 2017, global sales revenue of Passenger Car Antenna is nearly 1524 M USD; the actual sale is about 116 M Units.

The major players in global Passenger Car Antenna market include

Laird

Harada

Yokowa

Kathrein

Northeast Industries

Hirschmann

ASK Industries

Suzhong

Fiamm

Inzi Controls

Riof

Shenglu

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Passenger Car Antenna in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, the Passenger Car Antenna market is primarily split into

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Sedans

SUVs

Others

