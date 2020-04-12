Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Drivers, Revenue, Growth, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Passenger Boarding Bridge, sometimes abbreviated as PBB and also called air bridge, is a portable lifting channel at the airport to connect the lounge with the planes.

In recent time, high growth in the new construction and renovation of airport is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.

During the past five years from 2010 to 2014, global passenger boarding bridge industry developed fast.

At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, CIMC (China), JBT Aerotech (US) and ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions (Germany) are the top three largest around the world and more than 85% of the total products are produced by these three companies in 2014.

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by US and EU. Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also the largest exporter around the globe.

In the future, it is estimated that global passenger boarding bridge will continue rising with a stable growth rate and emerging countries will become the main driving forces. In addition, as the high profit of design, production and sales of passenger boarding bridges, more and more investors will enter into this industry due to the high profit of production and sales of passenger boarding bridges.

With the expanding production capacity and other uncertain factors, the manufacturers will face the high risk of price and gross margin decline in the next years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Passenger Boarding Bridge market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Passenger Boarding Bridge business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Passenger Boarding Bridge market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Passenger Boarding Bridge value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Glass Walled

Steel Walled

Segmentation by application:

Small Aircraft

Medium Aircraft

Large Aircraft

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany,France, UK ,Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

JBT Aerotech

ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions

Hyundai Rotem

MHI

FMT

ADELTE

CEL

ShinMaywa

CIMC

Vataple

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Passenger Boarding Bridge consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Passenger Boarding Bridge market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Passenger Boarding Bridge manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Passenger Boarding Bridge with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Passenger Boarding Bridge submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Passenger Boarding Bridge by Players

Chapter Four: Passenger Boarding Bridge by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Forecast

