Particle Therapy Market by Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Synchrocyclotron Products Study for Pediatric, Prostate and Breast Cancer Types to 2023

The particle therapy market report studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.

It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in particle therapy market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The particle therapy market is projected to reach USD 1,349 million by 2023 from USD 865 million in 2018, at 9.3% CAGR. Growth of this market is largely driven by factors like various advantages offered by particle therapy over photon therapy, growing global prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials, & increasing number of particle therapy centers worldwide.

Particle therapy research has following details, In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as annual reports, press releases & investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold standard & silver standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva) were referred to identify and collect information for this study.

“The cyclotrons segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.”

Study involved four major activities to estimate current particle therapy market size for particle therapy. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on market & its different subsegments. Next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, & sizing with industry experts across value chain through primary research.

Asia Pacific is one of major revenue generating regions in particle therapy market. China and Japan are major countries responsible for high growth of this regional market owing to factors like increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries.

The particle therapy market has been segmented into treatment and research applications. The research applications segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to factors such as the growing awareness about the research applications of particle therapy systems, development of cost-effective and technologically advanced diagnostic and therapeutic particle therapy systems, and the increasing industry-academia collaborations in the field of research.

The particle therapy market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global particle therapy market in 2018. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives that are creating awareness and promoting the adoption of proton therapy among key end users are some of the other major factors driving the growth of the particle therapy market in North America.

Major players in particle therapy market include Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Provision Healthcare (US), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), ProTom International, Inc. (US), Advanced Onco therapy Plc. (UK), and Danfysik A/S (Denmark).

Report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in market and provides details of competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts revenue of market segments with respect to four main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1–25%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–45%

By Designation:C-level–26%, Director-level–30%, and Others–44%

By Region: North America–35%, Europe–26%, APAC–23%, and RoW–16%

