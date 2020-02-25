Part Feeder Market Industry Trends, Survey, Growth and Forecast to 2028

Majority of the manufacturers in automated industries use part feeders to automate the assembly system and production line. A part feeder, incorporating precision mechanisms, helps in the alignment of scattered parts and conveys them in a consistent posture. Further, storage, alignment and feeding are the three major functions of a part feeder, making it more reliable for production enhancement. Alignment of parts is the most important feature of a part feeder, which uses physical sensors within a series of shaped tracks to ensure consistent production quality regardless of the part’s size and shape through automated lines.

Electronic equipment, medical equipment, food, metal, rubber and plastic, among others are aligned and fed by part feeders through matching vibration characteristics. Moreover, part feeders include bowls, control boxes, drive units, bowl centers and base plates, among other accessories as standard components for optimum operations. Stepped bowls, cylindrical bowls, conical bowls and polyamide bowls are the bowl types used in part feeders across different industries. Moreover, factors such as material properties, product volume, and industry and application type must be considered while selecting a part feeder for optimum solutions and results.

Part Feeder Market:Dynamics

Significant use of part feeders across industries such as pharmaceutical, construction, automotive and electronic to provide cost-effective alternatives to manual labor, saving manufacturer’s labor costs & time and to enhance the overall plant output. This factor is estimated to fuel the part feeder market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, strict assembly line of process offered by part feeder and thus leaving conveyor one-by-one, in all same orientation is further expected to drive the global part feeder market during the forecast period.

Moreover, special attention and care is given to the track depth, length and width to suit each component’s shape, size and application, which is expected to lessen the chances of errors and thus, may enhance the overall sales of the part feeder market during the forecast period.

Most of the part feeders are integrated with 3D CAD to ensure quick redesigns, less waste, tighter fits, and repeatable patterns. Furthermore, return pan feed feature may reduce load height, which is further expected to drive the global part feeder market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancement and product up gradation have enabled extremely quiet operation and thus, reduced noise typical to part feeder systems.

Part Feeder Market:Segmentation

The global part feeder market can be segmented on the basis of product type, bowl type and end-use industry.

On the basis of product type, the global part feeder market can be segmented into:

Rotary Feeder

Pneumatic Feeder

Vibratory Bowl

Magnetic Feeder

Programmable Feeder

On the basis of bowl type, the global part feeder market can be segmented into:

Cylindrical

Stepped

Conical

Polyamide

On the basis of end-use industry, the global part feeder market can be segmented into:

Construction

Automotive

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceutical

Others

Part Feeder Market:Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to witness relatively steady growth in the global part feeder market during the forecast period, owing to the considerable emphasis on reducing noise in the plant or the workplace with enhanced productivity and output. Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by governments to lower the noise level and worker safety are further expected to contribute towards the growth of the part feeder market in the region. Europe, over the last few decades, has been witnessing significant growth in manufacturing, automotive assembly and production as well as the construction industry where the installation of part feeders was significant.

Moreover, growing automation in China, India and ASEAN countries along with the significant construction and pharmaceutical industries are estimated to augment the growth of the global part feeder market during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are further estimated to enhance the overall sales of part feeders, owing to the increasing demand for production output and installations across end-use industries during the forecast period.

Part Feeder Market:Market Participants

Examples of some of the players operating in the global part feeder market include,