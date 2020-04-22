Parking Management Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Parking Management | Conduent Indigo Park Services Amano Swarco Q-Free

The global parking management solution market is progressive with intensifying traffic congestion and need for effective parking systems to address parking concerns across the world. The recent emergence of new technologies such as Internet of Things, sensor networks, and connectivity, the parking management landscape is changing rapidly.

The parking management solutions that are being deployed in the industry today are a result of the consolidation of various technologies available to vendors. While machine-to-machine connectivity forms the backbone of these systems many other supplementary technologies have added value to the existing infrastructure. Access control, parking reservation applications, cellular connectivity, and analytics are some of the emerging areas that will have a profound effect on this industry.

In 2018, the global Parking Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Parking Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parking Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Conduent

Indigo Park Services

Amano

Swarco

Q-Free

Kapsch

T2 Systems

Skidata

Flowbird Group

Inrix

Flashparking

Chetu

Parkmobile

Passport

SpotHero

Tiba Parking

Urbiotica

Smart Parking

SAP

Siemens

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parking Guidance Solution

Parking Reservation Management

Parking Permit Management

Parking Enforcement Management

Parking Access and Revenue Control

Parking Security and Surveillance

Parking Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Parking Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

