Parking Management Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Parking Management | Conduent Indigo Park Services Amano Swarco Q-Free

The global parking management solution market is progressive with intensifying traffic congestion and need for effective parking systems to address parking concerns across the world. The recent emergence of new technologies such as Internet of Things, sensor networks, and connectivity, the parking management landscape is changing rapidly.
The parking management solutions that are being deployed in the industry today are a result of the consolidation of various technologies available to vendors. While machine-to-machine connectivity forms the backbone of these systems many other supplementary technologies have added value to the existing infrastructure. Access control, parking reservation applications, cellular connectivity, and analytics are some of the emerging areas that will have a profound effect on this industry.
In 2018, the global Parking Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Parking Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parking Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Conduent
Indigo Park Services
Amano
Swarco
Q-Free
Kapsch
T2 Systems
Skidata
Flowbird Group
Inrix
Flashparking
Chetu
Parkmobile
Passport
SpotHero
Tiba Parking
Urbiotica
Smart Parking
SAP
Siemens
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Parking Guidance Solution
Parking Reservation Management
Parking Permit Management
Parking Enforcement Management
Parking Access and Revenue Control
Parking Security and Surveillance
Parking Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Off-street Parking
On-street Parking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Parking Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Parking Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Parking Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
