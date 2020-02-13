Parenteral Nutrition Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026

Parenteral Nutrition Market – Snapshot

The global parenteral nutrition market is expanding at a rapid pace due to high prevalence and increase in incidence rate of chronic diseases, new product development and commercialization, and rise in number of pre-term birth rates across the globe. In terms of revenue, the global market was valued at US$ 5,299.5 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 8,065.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026. The global parenteral nutrition market is also driven by a rise in the number of cases of malnutrition and approvals of novel parenteral nutrition combinations across the globe.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/parenteral-nutrition-market.html

Parenteral nutrition is indicated for patients who cannot intake adequate nutrition orally or enterally, or who have a compromised GI track. Parenteral nutrition products include a range of macronutrients such as carbohydrates, amino acids and lipid emulsions, and micronutrients such as vitamins, trace elements, and minerals. The parenteral nutrition market is majorly driven by increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, Crohn’s diseases, and HIV. Extensive research and development activities by key players to develop new parenteral nutrition products and rising approvals to novel parenteral nutrition components drive the market.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3611

Parenteral nutrition is considered as an essential treatment therapy to provide adequate nutrition support to malnourished patents. Globally, the incidence of malnutrition is rising rapidly due to poor dietary habits in developed countries and high poverty rate in developing regions. For example, according to the World Health Organization, under-nutrition accounts for more than 11% of the global burden of disease and is considered to be number one risk to health, worldwide. The organization also stated that malnutrition contributes around one-third of all child deaths globally. Moreover, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimated that approximately 195 million children (less than five years of age) are affected by malnutrition each year. Of these, around 20 million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition and another 175 million are undernourished. Furthermore, rise in cases of malnutrition among the geriatric population propels the market. According to the National Resource Center on Nutrition, Physical Activity & Aging, around 1 million housebound older people are malnourished every year in North America. The R&D pipeline of leading companies to develop novel parenteral nutrition drugs is expanding significantly, owing to increasing investments. These companies strive to develop advanced or standard nutritional products that safely and sufficiently satisfy nutrition requirements of patients in different clinical conditions. Several companies have successfully received regulatory approvals for novel and effective parenteral nutrition drugs in the last few years.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3611

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com