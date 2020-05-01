Parental Control Software Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2025

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the parental control software market, and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of parental control software and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on deployment, platform, and across different regions, globally.

The parental control software market is expected to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets, security and safety of children with the help of parental control software, and the enhanced features associated with them.

The parental control software market report starts with an overview of the parental control software market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the parental control software market.

On the basis of deployment, the parental control software market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of platform, the parental control software market is segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the parental control software market across different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends in the parental control software market.

The next section highlights a detailed analysis of the parental control software market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 20182028, and sets the forecast within the context of the parental control software market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and the Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and Others in Asia Pacific (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and the Rest of APAC), Japan, China, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the parental control software market across various regions, globally, for the period 2018 2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

Research Methodology

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the parental control software market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends. As previously highlighted, the global parental control software market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of deployment, platform, and different regions are analysed in terms of basis point to understand an individual segments relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global parental control software market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global parental control software market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in parental control software portfolio, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the parental control software supply chain, and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the parental control software market space. Key competitors covered are Norton (Symantec Corporation), Kaspersky Lab, Qustodio LLC, Mobicip, LLC, uKnow.com, Salfeld Computer GmbH, FamilyTime, SafeDNS, Inc, mSpy, Bitdefender, Content Watch Holdings, Inc., TeenSafe Inc., and Bark.

Key Segments Covered

Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Platform

Android

iOS

Windows

Key Regions Covered

North America Parental Control Software Market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Parental Control Software Market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Parental Control Software Market

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Parental Control Software Market

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Others of APAC Parental Control Software Market

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Japan Parental Control Software Market

China Parental Control Software Market

MEA Parental Control Software Market

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

