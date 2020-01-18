Paper Tin Tie Bags – perfect solution for packaging as well as merchandising | Market opportunities for major players

The paper tin tie bags form a perfect solution for packaging as well as merchandising of a variety of specialty items. The paper tin tie bags are equipped with features such as unique closures that seal in flavour, aroma, and freshness, even after these bags are opened and resealed. Moreover, paper tin tie bags have flat-bottoms, hence they can self-stand on their own on shelves and countertops. Paper tin tie bags are in high in demand from food and pharmaceutical packaging industry and are thus available in various colours and sizes. Paper tin tie bags safeguards packed food products from direct exposure to external factors like air, moisture, dirt, etc. thus increasing the product shelf-life. Paper tin tie bags are equipped with added feature such as clear windows that allows customers to see contents packed inside thus, manufacturers readily prefer these bags in order to increase their product visibility eventually boosting the sales.

Paper Tin Tie Bags Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increase in per-capita income along with changing lifestyle especially in the developing regions are likely to boost the consumption of a variety of products, which in turn fuels the demand for the lite-in- weight paper bags packaging of these products. Growing demand for convenient, easy to manage smaller size packs coupled with growing consumption of bakery & confectionary products further drives the growth in the paper tin tie bags market. According to an independent research, the paper bags market is expected to witness is expected to witness a rise in demand in coming years as a result of increasing customer awareness about food safety, as a number of customers are switching from plastic packaging to paper-based packaging. Paper tin tie bags are easy to form, cost-effective, easy to use, and easily recyclable, these all features grab manufacturers as well as consumers attention towards paper tin tie bags packaging across the globe.

Paper Tin Tie Bags Market: Segmentation

Based on various parameters, the global paper tin tie bags market can be segmented into various segments such as

Based on the liner type, global paper tin tie bags market can be segmented as

White Kraft

Polypropylene

PLA Compostable

Based on applications, global paper tin tie bags market can be segmented as

Foods Coffee Bakery product Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Stationary

Cosmetics and Personal care

Others

Paper Tin Tie Bags Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global paper tin tie bags market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The demand for coffee, cookies, tea, nuts, candy and numerous other food items in North America, as well as Europe region, is projected to continue its prominence during the forecast period. Also, these economies provide a better storage as well as warehousing facility for food products packed in tin tie bags thus extending the shelf life of perishable food products packed in it. Yet, the availability of alternative packaging solutions such as pouches, bags, wraps, etc., is anticipated to hamper the growth aspects of paper tin tie bags market in this region during the forecast period.

The APAC region is expected to observe a healthy rate of growth owing to the rapid rise in the applications of paper tin tie bags across the region. Growing inclination of people towards ready to consume bakery & confectionery products coupled with rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income are some of the key factors for the growth of paper tin tie bags market in this region. Also, with the increased demand for packaged goods, the Middle-East and African region are likely to register a positive rate of growth during the upcoming period.

Overall, the global paper tin tie bags market is expected to register a healthy rate during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Paper Tin Tie Bags Market: Key Players

Some prominent players that operate in the paper tin tie bags market across the globe are Pacific Bag, Inc., Morgan Chaney, LLC., PAPER MART, PBFY Flexible Packaging., Activ-Pak Inc., Staples Inc., and many more.