Paper Pigments Market Increasing demand with leading players to | 2026

Paper pigments are fine, inorganic particles added to fill, color or coat paper. Pigments such as, titanium dioxide, and calcium carbonate are used as fillers and coatings in papermaking. Paper pigments are applied in the presence of a binder, which helps in adhesion of pigment particles to paper fibers. Paper pigments can be primarily divided into black, white, and colored pigments, which are available in a variety of types.

Global Paper Pigments Market: Overview

Based on type, the paper pigments market has been segmented into calcium carbonate and kaolin. The calcium carbonate segment is estimated to lead the paper pigments market during the forecast period. Calcium carbonate is less expensive than kaoline. Based on application, the paper pigments market has been classified into coated paper and uncoated paper. Increase in use of coated as well as uncoated papers is fueling the paper pigments market. The coated paper segment is estimated to lead the paper pigments market from 2018 to 2026. The growth rate of the coated paper segment is higher than that of the uncoated paper segment of the market in Europe and North America. The loading percentage of paper pigments in coating applications is increasing. Due to growth of the packaging industry, the use of coated paper is increasing. Uncoated paper has significant applications newsprint, writing paper, and printing paper. This is driving the uncoated paper segment of the paper pigments market. Increasing demand for bright and bulk paper is also propelling the paper pigments market.

Global Paper Pigments Market: Trends & Developments

Increasing demand for paper in the packaging industry, high demand in developing countries, and sustained demand for uncoated paper are major factors likely to drive the paper pigments market during the forecast period. Environmental concerns related to recycling of paper and growing digitization affecting the paper industry are restraining factors for the paper pigments market. On the other hand, increasing need for superior-quality coated paper is presenting growth opportunities to the paper pigments market.

Global Paper Pigments Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global paper pigments market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to be a major market for paper pigments between 2018 and 2026. The market in the region is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The paper pigments market is experiencing strong growth as well as increasing investments to meet the demand from the paper industry in Asia Pacific.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52248

Due to low proliferation of technology and less stringent environmental regulations in the region, the paper pigments market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly. There has been sustained increase in the demand for paper in the region, despite reduction in the use of writing paper led by increasing adoption of electronic devices. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and India are major consumers of paper pigments. They also lead in terms of paper production.

Global Paper Pigments Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global paper pigments market are Imerys, Omya AG, BASF SE, Ashapura Group, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kemira, The Chemours Company, and Thiele Kaolin Company.