Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market: Increasing Dependence On Convenient Foods Among Consumers Is A Key Element Fuelling Growth Of The Market

Paperboard packaging is used to provide packaging solutions, largely to the consumer products. Demand for paper and paperboard packaging solutions is increasing in specific set of application areas, whereas paperboard packaging demand registered impasse growth. Paper and paperboard packaging solutions have extensive applications across several industrial verticals from healthcare to food and beverages industry and personal care to home care. Additionally, these packaging solutions are used in sectors such as freight & carrier, education and stationary, and construction. Furthermore, paper and paperboards are also used to make packaging labels, boxes, cartons and cardboard boxes.

Companies engaged in paper and paperboard packaging solution are widening their offering from core product to consulting services to the end users for picking out the most effective packaging solution as per consumer requirements. The need for such strategy is largely due to stagnate growth in the traditional paper and paperboard manufacturing industry. In the food industry, the paper and paperboard packaging is used to pack fruits, vegetables, ice-cream, meat, etc. In the beverage industry, the paper and paperboard packaging technique is used to package milk, juices, etc., whereas, in the healthcare industry, the packaging technique is used in packing pharmaceutical products, medicines, etc.

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented on the basis of grade, application, product type, and region. On the basis of grade, the global paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into coated unbleached ‘kraft’ paperboard, White Line Chipboard (WLC), label paper, Folding Box Board (FBB), Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), and others (liquid packaging grade, parchment paper, vegetable paper, and filter paper).

On the basis of application, the global paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into food, beverages, healthcare, personal care, home care, and others (construction, education and stationary, etc.). On the basis of product type, the global paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into corrugated box, boxboard, and flexible paper packaging. On the basis of region, the global paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Japan.

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Due to increasing consumer awareness about the ill-effects of non-biodegradable materials and rising environmental concerns, consumers are increasingly opting for environment friendly packaging solutions, thus, driving growth of the overall paper and paperboard packaging market. Moreover, increasing disposable income of people especially in the developing countries is another factor fuelling growth of the global paper and paperboard packaging market currently. Furthermore, increasing dependence on convenient foods among consumers is a key element fuelling growth of the market currently.

Growing consumer awareness for sustainable packaging techniques and recyclability of paper and paperboard packaging are some of the other key factors boosting growth of the global paper and paperboard packaging market currently. Intense competition among the paper and paperboard packaging manufacturers is a key factor restraining growth of the market. Besides, prevailing fragmentation in the industry due to increasing concentration of small and medium scale manufacturers and converters is a key element acting as a restraint for growth of the global paper and paperboard packaging market currently.

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market: Key Players

The major players involved in the manufacturing of paper and paperboard packaging products include Amcor Ltd., Cascades Inc., ITC Ltd., DS Smith Plc., Packaging Corporation of America, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Mondi Group, Metsa Group, RockTenn Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper Company, and Sappi Limited, among others.