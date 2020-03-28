Paper Pallet Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Paper Pallet Market”, it include and classifies the Global Paper Pallet Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

According to this study, over the next five years the Paper Pallet market will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 680 million by 2024, from US$ 620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Paper Pallet business.

Unlike traditional wood or plastic pallets, paper pallets are made from paper board or molded paper pulp and light weighted. Many are configured with holes built into the sides, which allows forklifts and other hoisting devices to easily load goods into or out of a truck or warehouse.

The paper pallet industry is a small part (below 10%) of the total pallets market in the world at present. As we know, wooden pallet is still the most mainly used type around the world, and there are some pallets made from plastic and metal, etc.

Europe is the largest consumption area of paper pallet in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market took up about 32.44% in the global market in 2018. North America is the second largest consumption region with the share of about 29.81%. Regions like China, Japan, India and Southeast Asia countries will grow fast in the forecast period.

This study considers the Paper Pallet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Corrugated Pallets, Smurfit Kappa, Erdie Industries, Sonoco, Conitex Sonoco, Forlit, Yiqiang, GL Packaging, Hongxingtai, Yiheyi Packaging, Cortek Inc., Shenzhen Dongheng, Kaily Packaging, Rebul Packaging, Elsons International, Tai Hing Cheung, Tri-Wall, Corrupal, Honey Shield, Triple A Containers, AXIS VERSATILE, SINCT and Alternative Pallet.

Segmentation by product type:

Corrugated Pallet

Honeycomb Pallet

Other

Segmentation by application:

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Home Appliance

Consumer Good

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

