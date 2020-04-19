Paper Packaging Market 2019-2023: By Key Players Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd, Shenzhen YUTO Packaging Technology and Shenzhen Jinjia Group Co Ltd

This latest research report “China Paper Packaging Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)” provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. Key players i.e. Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd, Shenzhen YUTO Packaging Technology and Shenzhen Jinjia Group Co Ltd are being profiled along with their respective financials and growth strategies.

Paper packaging products are light-weight yet flexible in nature, which makes them perfect for transporting, protecting and preserving a wide variety of consumable items ranging from fragile glassware to perishable goods. The demand is highest from food and beverages sector, mainly owing to high preference for these products by vegetarian populace for carrying vegetables and fruits. On the basis of segments, paper packaging materials are broadly classified into containerboards (regular box, die cut box & pre-print box) and boxboards (coated duplex board & ivory board).

China’s paper packaging market is anticipated to be driven by increasing urban populace, growing e-commerce parcel market, declining pulp prices and improving population awareness about environmental friendly packaging. Key trends and developments of industry include increasing folding boxboards consumption, containerboard capacity additions and technological advancements. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent regulations and product quality.

