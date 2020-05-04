Paper Moisture Meter Market (2015-2025) Research Covers Top Players as Kett , Extech Instruments, Delmhorst, Schaller

Presence of liquid, especially water, often in trace amounts is moisture. Moisture is an important factor, which determines the quality of the paper. Paper moisture meters are used to measure the moisture percentage of water in the paper or in a specified material. On a flip side, vital part of the process is to control the moisture of the product. The information obtained with moisture meter indicates whether the paper is ready for use or not (if not then it will lead to further inspection). Paper products are very sensitive to moisture measurement. If the moisture content is low: cracking at punching, if it is high: ink drying will be slow, and results in set off problem. By moisture content in paper, its physical properties are strongly affected along with the changes in dimension. In various printing processes printability and reliability depends upon the quality of the paper. Total weight of paper is determined by the amount of water contained in the paper. The major constituents of paper, fibers of cellulose, have a strong affinity for water, and will gain (or lose) it readily, depending on the amount of moisture in the air, or the relative humidity of the surrounding environment. With growing need for more features such as less cost, not only measure water content, but also relative humidity and temperature among others is anticipated to be the major target market in near future.

Paper Moisture Meter Market: Drivers & Restraints

Paper moisture meter is used to know the effectiveness of the paper along with without damaging the material. New approach of moisture content determination is quick and reliable which allows measurement with least error. The measurements are influenced through differences in the material densities. Increasing packaging applications along with growth in the need of paper for writing are the drivers identified in paper moisture meter market. Apart from this, this paper moisture meter market can also be used for moisture study of card board, corrugated boxes, among others. For specific applications, it works with many external electrodes. However, effective operation of the paper moisture meter system is the major setback for paper moisture meter market.

Paper Moisture Meter Market: Segmentation

On the basis of groups, paper moisture meter market can be broadly classified into two groups as:

Absolute paper moisture meter (used by the manufacturer directly in rolls of paper making)

Relative paper moisture meter (used in paper manufacturing plants or if there is a customer complaint then used by technical specialists)

On the basis of different types of paper, paper moisture meter market can be broadly classified into:

Cartons

Copperplate paper

Writing paper

Others (News print paper etc)

Paper Moisture Meter Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global paper moisture meter market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, the global paper moisture meter market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The remaining regions are likely to grow at a sturdy rate over the forecast period.

Paper Moisture Meter Market: Key Players

