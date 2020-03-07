Paper Chemicals Market by Top Competitors Buckman, ivaxchem.com, Ecolab, Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Thermax Global, AxchemGroup, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland, Imerys, Huntsman International LLC, PeroxyChem and Others

Global Paper Chemicals Market By Form (Specialty, Commodity), Type (Functional Chemicals, Process Chemicals, Pulp Chemicals), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global paper chemicals is projected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 36.32 billion in 2018 to USD 42.82 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 2.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations being carried out by the manufacturers.

Market Drivers:

Constant growth of the paper packaging market

Competitive Analysis: Global Paper Chemicals Market

Global paper chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of paper chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Paper Chemicals Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the paper chemicals market are:-

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

BASF SE,

Archroma,

Kemira,

Solenis,

Buckman,

com,

Ecolab,

Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Thermax Global, AxchemGroup, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland, KOLB DISTRIBUTION LTD., Flourish Paper & Chemicals Ltd., Imerys, Huntsman International LLC, PeroxyChem, Shree Chlorates and Papertex Specility Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Paper chemicals are defined as a group/category of chemicals that are specifically used for in the production, or customization of paper. These chemicals are used to change the attributes, enhancement of characteristics such as its color, illumination, enhancement of strength resulting in it being tear and water resistant.

Global Paper Chemicals Market by Segmentation:

By Form

Specialty

Commodity

By Type

Functional Chemicals

Process Chemicals

Pulp Chemicals

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, BASF SE and Solenis agreed to combine their expertise and infrastructure to provide consumer specific paper and water chemicals business operations. The combined company will be capable of providing entire product portfolio of both organizations in relation to water and paper chemicals.

In September 2017, Ecolab agreed to acquire Georgia-Pacific’s paper chemicals business. With this acquisition Ecolab will be able to offer enhanced products and solution offerings to the tissue & towel industry and the packaging market.

Global Paper Chemicals Market by Competitive Analysis:

