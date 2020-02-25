Paper Buckets Market: Key Players | Top Leading Players -Huhtamaki Oyj, Inno-Pak, LLC, Zhejiang Pando EP Technology Co., Ltd., Ashima Paper Products Inc., Dart Container Corporation

Paper Buckets Market: An Overview

Paper buckets are single use buckets usually used by foodservice outlets to serve various products. These paper buckets can be either made up of coated or uncoated paper. The coating is done in order to prevent them from becoming soggy and leak. Paper buckets are considered ideal for storing both hot and cold foods including ice, ice-cream, popcorn and more. Manufacturers are also producing paper buckets with lids, which enables storage for a longer time. Paper buckets can also be used for storing paints. Apart from functional attributes such as low costs and easy handling, other features such as hygiene, and grab-and-go features of paper buckets, have been major contributors in increasing popularity of paper buckets across the globe. Unlike foam buckets, paper buckets leave relatively less impact on the environment and hence are more preferred.

Paper Buckets Market: Dynamics

Paper buckets market is expected to be driven majorly by the thriving foodservice industry during the forecast period. Foodservice packaging has evolved over the years and comprises a wide array of products which includes bowls, cups, buckets and more. Paper buckets hold a significant share in the foodservice packaging industry. With the rising intolerance towards the use of plastic, paper buckets are gaining traction in the food service packaging market. This is expected to be the key driver for the growth in demand of paper buckets. Increasing number of food service outlets, in emerging as well as the developed economies has resulted in increased consumption of paper buckets. Foodservice giants such as KFC, McDonalds and Subway have shifted from plastic cutlery to paper based solutions, this is led to increased use of paper buckets globally.

Advancements in printing technology has enabled the manufacturers to print logos and custom designs on their paper buckets. This has aided in enhancing the aesthetic appeal as well as in promoting their brands. Superior printing methods such as engraving can also be done on the paper buckets. All these added features aid in visually engaging packaging and hence are used by the brand owners for promotion.

Paper Buckets Market: Segmentation

Globally, the paper buckets market has been segmented by coating type, distribution channel and end use.

On the basis of coating type, the global paper buckets market has been segmented as follows

Coated

Uncoated

On the basis of distribution channel, the global paper buckets market has been segmented as follows

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental/Specialty Stores

Online Sales

On the basis of end use, the global paper buckets market has been segmented as follows

Foodservice Packaging

Healthcare

Paints and Dyes

Paper Buckets Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global paper buckets market has been segmented into seven key regions which includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. The global paper buckets market is expected to grow against the backdrop of overall growth in demand for foodservice packaging solutions. Paper buckets market is expected to have a positive outlook in the countries of Western Europe which can be attributed to the stringent regulations imposed against usage of plastic. Governing bodies are not only restricting the usage of plastic but also mandating the use of recycled or recyclable materials, this is expected to fuel the demand for paper buckets in the region. Paper buckets market is expected to have lucrative growth opportunities in the under tapped regions such as Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America region owing to the increasing number of foodservice outlets.

Paper Buckets Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global paper buckets market are Huhtamaki Oyj, Inno-Pak, LLC, Zhejiang Pando EP Technology Co., Ltd., Ashima Paper Products Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Vaiopak Group, Parkers Packaging Ltd, Paper Machinery Corporation and Jike Group among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global paper buckets market during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.