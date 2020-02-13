Pangasius Market – Provides Complete Analysis of Major Segments, Current Trends & Factors Driving Growth

According to the National Fisheries Institute, Pangasius is the 10th most popular fish consumed. Pangasius is primarily found in Vietnam, Cambodia and neighboring nation. The aquaculture was in Vietnam to enhance the production of fishes to cope up with the global demand. The largest exporter of pangasius is Vietnam, exports more than 50% of its production. New market entrants Russia, Middle East and some Asian countries have demonstrated a growing demand for pangasius, imports from the Vietnam. Pangasius fish has low to medium fat content with high levels of protein. Pangasius is rich in omega-3 fatty acid which has many health benefits. Pangasius has wide range of application like in pharmaceutical industry, dietary supplements and other.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36716

Global Pangasius market is expected to increase with significant value CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing application of Pangasius in various industries among which, food industry holds the majority of the share.

Innovative farming technique has been applied in china, Cambodia and Thailand to complete the demand of Pangasius in global market. Pangasius bocourti variety is driving the market due to its mild to a sweet flavor, whiter meat color and somewhat flaky cooked texture. In Vietnam, to upgrade the cold storage capacity to accelerate the market, aquaculture companies have invested in improving their material storage place. Approximately all the running dines in European nation and America now feature Pangasius food on their menus. Different types of packaged food in retail store or hypermarket giving multiple option to the consumers consolidating the market growth.

Despite this phenomenal growth, Pangasius market in Vietnam is facing enormous loss because of short storage area. On the other side, climatic conditions could possibly affect the yield of Pangasius, hence could be considered as a restraint, impeding the market’s trajectory over the forecast period and affecting the growth of Pangasius market.

On the basis of the regional segment, the market of pangasius product can be segmented by five different regions. Regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. On analyzing the production of pangasius in the global market, primary demand for pangasius in the global market is from China, Russian, European and American countries due to its wide application in food and pharmaceutical industry.

Some of the key players in Pangasius market are High Liner Foods, Iglo Group, Leroy Seafood Group, Marine Harvest, Thai Union Frozen Products Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading, Dong Won Fisheries, Empresas AquaChile, Faroe Seafood, Findus Group, Hansung Enterprise, Kverva, Labeyrie Fine Foods, Marine Harvest, Mogster Group, Princes Group, Sajo Industries, Stolt Sea Farm, Surapon Foods, Tassal Group and other.