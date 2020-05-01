Panel Saw Market Future Vision and Overview 2024 – HOMAG, Schelling, Weinig, Nanxing, KDT, Fulpow, Hendrick, TAI CHAN and Others

Panel saw is a machine with a sliding table which is used to cut large sheet materials into smaller rectangular sections and pieces, often as part of an initial sizing process. It consists of a circular saw and an upright framework that supports the work piece and a track that the circular saw travels along. Unlike a table saw where the work piece is moved past the cutting blade, with a panel saw the operator moves the circular saw across the work piece, with the work piece fixed in place.

China occupied 37.14% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and United States, which respectively have around 25.65% and 13.71% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 25.95% of the global consumption volume in 2015. ASPC (excluding China) shared 19.59% of global total and Europe Shared 17.06%.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/73861/

Panel saw is mainly in the field such as panel furniture, wood based panel and wood door & floor board, which respectively have around 55.73%, 21.13% and 13.95% of the global total industry in 2015.

For industry structure analysis, the panel saw industry is concentrate. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 41.35% of the revenue market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Panel Saw market will register a 1.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 670 million by 2024, from US$ 620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Panel Saw business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Panel Saw Market Players

HOMAG

Schelling

Weinig

Nanxing

KDT

Fulpow

Hendrick

TAI CHAN

MeiJing

Qingdao Sanmu

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/73861/

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Panel Saw consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Panel Saw market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Panel Saw manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Panel Saw with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Panel Saw submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Panel Saw value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Electronic Panel Saw

Reciprocating Panel Saw

Sliding Table Saw

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Panel Furniture

Wood Based Panel

Wooden Door & Floor Board

Others

Global Panel Saw Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/73861/global-panel-saw-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]