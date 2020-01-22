Pancreatic Stents Market by Product Type and Geography – Trends, and Forecast till 2025

Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market: Overview

Sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), also known as sacral neuromodulation, is a medical electric stimulation therapy. It involves subcutaneous implantation of programmable stimulator. Several studies have been performed using electric stimulation therapy to treat patients with urinary problems, fecal incontinence, among others.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sacral-nerve-stimulation-market.html

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved sacral nerve stimulation therapy for the treatment of fecal incontinence in March 2011. The exact mechanism of sacral nerve stimulation therapy involves contraction of pelvic muscle and sphincter, which causes bladder contraction that involuntarily releases urine. Contraindications of sacral nerve stimulation involves diathermy use and mechanical outlet obstruction. Safety and efficacy of sacral nerve stimulation have not been determined in cases such as bilateral stimulation, pregnant patents, fetus, delivery, etc. Different types of sacral nerve stimulation available include external devices and implantable sacral nerve stimulation devices.

Sacral nerve stimulation is performed in two phases: evaluation phase and implant phase. Rise in chronic urinary diseases, increase in investment in research related activities, and technological advancements in the pharmaceutical & medical devices industry are anticipated to drive the global sacral nerve stimulation market during the forecast period. However, cost of sacral nerve stimulation devices is likely to restrain the global sacral nerve stimulation market. In 2016, Axonics Modulation Technologies announced the first in class rechargeable sacral nerve stimulation devices to manage fecal incontinence. Medtronic offers Interstim system is used to manage bladder and bowel control. As per InterStim sales analysis, more than 225,000 patients worldwide received sacral nerve stimulation for bladder and bowel control.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40994

Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market: Key Segments

The global sacral nerve stimulation market is segmented based on type of nerve stimulation device, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of type of nerve stimulation device, the market is divided in implantable SNS device and external SNS device. Based on application, the sacral nerve stimulation market is categorized into urine incontinence, fecal incontinence, and other applications. In terms of end-user, the sacral nerve stimulation market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Medtronic offered Interstim system includes lead placed parallel to sacral nerve, implantable neurostimulator, and patient programmer. Patient programmer is primarily used to set parameters of electric pulses. Education and awareness programs to make deeper adoption of sacral nerve stimulation technology is an imperative factor which is expected to boost the sacral nerve stimulation market during the forecast period.

Based on geographic, the global sacral nerve stimulation market is segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a major share of the global sacral nerve stimulation market due to developed health care infrastructure and rise in number of patients with bowel disorders. Europe accounts for the second largest share of the sacral nerve stimulation market. India, China, and Japan are the most developing countries in Asia Pacific. These countries are expected to fuel the global sacral nerve stimulation market.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=40994

Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global sacral nerve stimulation market include Medtronic Inc., Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cogentix Medical, and Nuvectra Corporation.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com