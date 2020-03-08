Palm Oil Market 2019 Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities

Palm Oil Market Forecast 2019-2024 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Palm Oil industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Palm Oil Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Palm Oil sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (Felda Global Ventures, IOI, Sime Darby Berhad, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari, Bumitama Agri, Genting Group, KLK, WILMAR, RGE Pte, Indofood Agri Resources, Golden Agri Resources, First Resources, Sampoerna Agro)

Instantaneous of Palm Oil Market: Palm oil is one of the world’s most produced and consumed oils. This cheap, production-efficient and highly stable oil is used in a wide variety of food, cosmetic and hygiene products, and can be used as source for bio-fuel or biodiesel. Most palm oil is produced in Asia, Africa and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunshine and plenty of rain in order to maximize production.

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Olein

Foods

Bio-Diesel

Surfactants

Cosmetics

Others

Global production of palm oil will increase to 62.88 million tons in 2017, and the production is expected to reach to 72.95 million tons in 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.02% between 2017 and 2022. Indonesia and Malaysia have still the largest production of palm oil.

In the long term, global palm oil demand shows a tendency to increase as the world total population is growing and therefore increasing the consumption of palm oil-based products. India and China will be still the largest consumption of palm oil.

The export volume is huge for palm oil industry. Indonesia and Malaysia are the main exporters.

Although sales of palm oil brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants must consider adequately the probable risks before entering the industry.

The worldwide market for Palm Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 54700 million US$ in 2024, from 40200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Palm Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

