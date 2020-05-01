Pallet Trucks Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Effective maneuverability and value added in material handling operations are primary attributes of pallet trucks, which have led their widespread employment across logistics and industrial workplaces. Pallet trucks and relevant advancements are considered as prime solution in the digital age, with optimum turnaround times of delivering orders becoming a differentiating parameter. Ergonomic handling and robust design of pallet trucks are further complementing their adoption in every warehouse, manufacturing plant, and retail store.

Prospects of the pallet trucks market continue to be positive, according to a recent Fact.MR study that estimates global sales of pallet trucks to bring in approximately US$ 1,400 Mn by 2028-end. Constantly increasing need for shipping new products & orders, coupled with increased operator convenience offered by pallet in safe & smooth pulling heavy loads will augur well for future expansion of the market.

The study has envisaged North America to lead the pallet trucks market, driven by increasing warehousing space that has influenced real estate, supply chains, and technology advancements in material handling since the recent past. Most companies in North America are focusing on the implementation of warehouse management system, in a bid to be more efficient and effective in ecommerce and beyond. This will spur demand for critical material handling machinery such as pallet trucks in the region.

In Europe, projects are underway regarding the development of autonomous pallet jacks and forklift trucks, for operating abreast human workers in manufacturing facilities. Popular as automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous pallet trucks being developed will facilitate packing, palletizing, and transporting goods with minimal operator intervention. Such development efforts will impact future growth of the pallet trucks market in Europe.

Pallet Trucks Market: Electric Pallet Trucks Spearhead with Hydraulic Counterparts on the Trail

Ever-growing development of the electric and hydraulic technology is currently leading the pallet truck advancements beyond transportation of heavy goods toward prevention of musculoskeletal injuries in the material handling industry. According to the study, electric technology will remain at the forefront of the pallet trucks market, trailed by the hydraulic technology.

Modern day pallet trucks, through combination of electric and hydraulic technology, are being motorized for enabling effective lifting & transportation of heavy stacked pallets. Additionally, novel safety features in these powered pallet trucks, such as dead man’s switch, enable taking necessary actions such as halting the machine during emergency situations.

Pallet Trucks Market: Preeminence of Warehouse Application Prevails

The study foresees warehouse application of pallet trucks to lead the market in the foreseeable future. Warehouses have demonstrated development in myriad ways, ranging from form to function, over the past couple of years. Changing procurement, production, and distribution methods have led significant transformations in warehousing industry. It is highly likely that the near future of the industry will remain positive, meanwhile gaining popularity as the prominent end-customer distribution platform, irrespective of the just-in-time methods being utilized.

Imperativeness of advanced and high-tech material handling equipment is being elucidated by growing need for optimal warehousing, and pallet trucks are considered to be a popular equipment, second to forklifts, according to the study. The upward trend of online shopping, while bolstering ecommerce growth, has led to proliferation of warehouses as a result. Rising number of warehouse spaces for shipments of the products is a prominent factor fuelling adoption of pallet trucks, and the trend is set to persist in the upcoming years.

