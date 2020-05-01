A new report titled “Pallet Racking System Market – Exhibits Ardent Revenue Gains Across Major Geographical Regions during (2019-2027)” has been included in the enormous research repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) that compiles various facets of the Pallet Racking System market at a global level portraying a holistic analysis of the marketplace along with intelligence on key participants. The report covers an unbiased analysis on various market aspects, emphasizing major trends giving direction to the market, key opportunities paving new growth avenues, key drivers pushing the market’s growth and challenges and restraints hindering the market for Pallet Racking System across the globe.

The global pallet racking systems market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the pallet racking systems market. It is followed by the market background section which includes market dynamics, an overview of the global packaging market, TMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, prominent mergers and acquisitions in the paper packaging industry, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE Analysis of the U.S., Germany, China, Brazil, and India, macro-economic indicators along with correlation analysis, value chain analysis, cost tear-down analysis, pricing analysis by application, and trends that are affecting the growth of the pallet racking systems market.

Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the various pallet racking systems segments, an attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same are provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR, incremental opportunity, and estimated market share in 2019. To show the performance of the pallet racking systems market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis are provided.

The global market for pallet racking systems was valued at US$7.8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4%, during the forecast period (2019-2027).

The global market for pallet racking systems is segmented by frame load carrying capacity, system type, racking type, applications, and end use. On the basis of frame load carrying capacity, the global market is segmented into racking systems with frame load carrying capacity less than 5 tons (light-duty pallet racking systems), between 5 to 15 tons (medium-duty pallet racking systems), and lastly above 15 tons (heavy-duty pallet racking systems).

On the basis of systems type, the global pallet racking systems market is segmented into conventional racking, mobile racking, shuttle racking, and hybrid & customized systems. The mobile racking segment is further categorised into horizontal rotating and vertical rotating. On the basis of racking type, the global pallet racking systems market is segmented into selective pallet racking, narrow aisle racking, drive-in rack, push-back rack, gravity flow rack, and mezzanine.

On the basis of application, the global pallet racking systems market is segmented into cases & boxes, pipes & panels, tires, drums & pails, rigid sheets, timber & rolls, trays & crates, and others. On the basis of end-use, the global pallet racking systems market is segmented into packaging, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, healthcare, metal processing & manufacturing, building & construction, chemicals, logistics & warehousing, mining, and others.

The next section of the report highlights the pallet racking systems market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The study investigates Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional pallet racking systems market. The main regions assessed in the pallet racking systems market report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional pallet racking systems market for 2019–2027.

To ascertain the size of the pallet racking systems market in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers and their respective production capacities are taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the pallet racking systems market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the pallet racking systems market is expected to develop in the future.

Given the characteristics of the pallet racking systems market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis- based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the pallet racking systems market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the pallet racking systems market, and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments for the global pallet racking systems market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the pallet racking systems market. Another key feature of the global pallet racking systems market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.

Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources, from a delivery perspective of the pallet racking systems market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the global pallet racking systems market report. Transparency Market Research has developed the pallet racking systems ‘Market Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the pallet racking systems market report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total pallet racking systems market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key pallet racking systems providers specific to a market segment. Pallet racking systems report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the pallet racking systems marketplace.

20+ key players operating in the global pallet racking systems market were critically analysed during the course of the study, which include Daifuku Co., Ltd., KARDEX AG, Interroll Dyanmic Storage., Jungheinrich AG., SSI Schaefer, AVERYS Group, Mecalux SA., NEDCON B.V., Estral Innovation and Applied Logistics, Dexion Gmbh., Montel Inc., Hannibal Industries, Inc., Elite Storage Solutions Inc., Ridg-U-Rak Inc., Atox Sistemas De Almacenaje, S.A., Vertice Diseño S.A., Poveda & CIA., Frazier Industrial Company, DR Storage Systems, Storage Equipment Systems, Inc., Gonvarri Material Handling, Stöcklin Logistics de México, AR Racking, Proman S.R.O., and AK Material Handling Systems.

