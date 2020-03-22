Painting Robots Market – Automotive and Construction Industry Growing Adoption

Painting robots are programmed automated devices which are used in a wide range of industry verticals for painting. Painting robots helps in avoiding drips, inconsistencies and overspray in a particular application which in turn helps in consistent and efficient painting. The painting robots primarily consists of a robotic arm, spray applicator, and other regulators. These robots are available in wide range of size and configurations. The robotic painting process is divided into multiple processes including part fabrication, part preparation, part presentation, multi-step coating process, curing, part handling and vision inspection.

The rising use of automation in multiple industry verticals is suggested to have a positive impact on the global painting robots market for the forecast period. Additionally, painting robots tackles the growing number of accidents multiple industry verticals where painting and coating is done which is suggested to boost the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the environmental friendly nature of painting robots owing to its control over carbon footprints is boosting the global painting robots market on a global scale.

However, the significant cost associated to its purchase and installation is suggested to have a negative impact on the growth of the global painting robots market over the coming years. The rising use of painting robots and the significant presence of leading companies in the Asia Pacific region is suggested to be of crude potential for the global painting robots market over the forecast period.

The global painting robots market is segmented on the basis of type, application, payload, end use and region. On the basis of type the global painting robots is divided into four sub types including- wall mounted painting robots, floor mounted painting robots, rail mounted painting robots and others. As per payload capacity the global painting robots market is divided into 3 sub types including <15 Kg, 15 – 30 Kg and > 30 Kg. As per applications the global painting robots market is divided into two sub types including- exterior painting and interior painting. Exterior painting is anticipate to contribute significantly over the coming years.

As per end use the global painting robots market is divided into six parts including- aerospace and defense, electronics, healthcare, construction, oil and gas and others. Automotive industry in the global painting robots market is suggested to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Geographically, the global painting robots market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Significant presence of prominent automation companies and the growing adoption of painting robots in automotive and construction industry within the Asia Pacific region is suggested to make it hold a prominent share over the forecast period.

