 Press Release
Chemicals

Paint Remover Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis with Forecast 2019 -2024

January 14, 2020
4 Min Read
Paint Remover Market Forecast 2024 report examines Latest Research, Trends, Technology, Business Overview, Major Segments in Focus, Geographic Focus, Production Capacity, Revenue, Sales Performance of key players in market which gives you deep understanding of competitive scenario of Paint Remover Market. Paint Remover industry research report enables reader to dive into consumer’s mind.

Highlights of Paint Remover Market:  Paint remover (also known as paint strippers or strippers) is a mixture liquid consisting of chlorinated hydrocarbons, ketones, esters, alcohols, benzene and other solvents. It utilizes the solvents osmotic swelling characteristics to the coverings, with which the paint can be directly peeling or make the coating peeling easier.

Get Free Sample PDF of Paint Remover Market: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2056484

Scope of the Report:

Paint Remover Market competition by top manufacturers: 
The global Paint remover industry mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are WM Barr, Savogran, Dumond Chemicals, Absolute Coatings, Fiberlock Technologies, Sunnyside, Packaging Service Co., Motsenbocker, Akzonobel, Henkel, 3M, Green Products, Hairi Cleaning, Franmar Chemical, PPG (PPG Aerospace), Formbys, GSP, Certilab, Cirrus, ITW Dymon, EcoProCote, EcoProCote, EZ Strip, Dads Easy Spray, Auschem, Kimetsan Group, Changsha Guterui, TIMEASY, and etc.
The impact of technology on paint remover is growing. Innovation is crucial in the development of formulations of paint remover. The reason why the domestic products price is relatively lower, is just because the product formulation is relatively old, and the application range is relatively narrow. For example, during the preparation of paint remover, generally will added paraffin. Although it can prevent excessive evaporation of the solvent, but after stripping, paraffin is often left in the surface, and it requires thoroughly remove, which gives a big inconvenience to the following painting.
The worldwide market for Paint Remover is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 1550 million US$ in 2024, from 1110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Paint Remover in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

 

Paint Remover Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: 
WM Barr
Savogran
Dumond Chemicals
Absolute Coatings
Fiberlock Technologies
Sunnyside
Packaging Service Co.
Motsenbocker
Akzonobel
Henkel
3M
Green Products
Hairi Cleaning
Franmar Chemical
PPG (PPG Aerospace)
Formbys
GSP
Cirrus
ITW Dymon
Rust-Oleum
EZ Strip
Dad’s Easy Spray
Auschem
Kimetsan Group
Changsha Guterui
TIMEASY

Get Assistance on  Paint Remover Market:  https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2056484

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
Solvent Type
Caustic Type
Acidic Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: 
Vehicle Maintenance
Industrial Repair
Building Renovation
Furniture Refinishing
Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Paint Remover market.
Chapter 1, to describe Paint Remover Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Paint Remover, with sales, revenue, and price of Paint Remover, in 2017 and 2018;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Paint Remover, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;
Chapter 12, Paint Remover market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Paint Remover sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Contact us: 
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Website: https://www.researchmoz.us
Email: [email protected]
Browse More Industry Reports: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Tags