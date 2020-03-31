Paint Remover Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2024

Paint remover (also known as paint strippers or strippers) is a mixture liquid consisting of chlorinated hydrocarbons, ketones, esters, alcohols, benzene and other solvents. It utilizes the solvent’s osmotic swelling characteristics to the coverings, with which the paint can be directly peeling or make the coating peeling easier.
The global Paint remover industry mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are WM Barr, Savogran, Dumond Chemicals, Absolute Coatings, Fiberlock Technologies, Sunnyside, Packaging Service Co., Motsenbocker, Akzonobel, Henkel, 3M, Green Products, Hairi Cleaning, Franmar Chemical, PPG (PPG Aerospace), Formby’s, GSP, Certilab, Cirrus, ITW Dymon, EcoProCote, EcoProCote, EZ Strip, Dad’s Easy Spray, Auschem, Kimetsan Group, Changsha Guterui, TIMEASY, and etc.
The impact of technology on paint remover is growing. Innovation is crucial in the development of formulations of paint remover. The reason why the domestic product’s price is relatively lower, is just because the product formulation is relatively old, and the application range is relatively narrow. For example, during the preparation of paint remover, generally will added paraffin. Although it can prevent excessive evaporation of the solvent, but after stripping, paraffin is often left in the surface, and it requires thoroughly remove, which gives a big inconvenience to the following painting.
According to this study, over the next five years the Paint Remover market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1550 million by 2024, from US$ 1110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Paint Remover business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Paint Remover market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Paint Remover value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Solvent Type
Caustic Type
Acidic Type
Segmentation by application:
Vehicle Maintenance
Industrial Repair
Building Renovation
Furniture Refinishing
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
WM Barr
Savogran
Dumond Chemicals
Absolute Coatings
Fiberlock Technologies
Sunnyside
Packaging Service Co.
Motsenbocker
Akzonobel
Henkel
3M
Green Products
Hairi Cleaning
Franmar Chemical
PPG (PPG Aerospace)
Formby’s
GSP
Cirrus
ITW Dymon
Rust-Oleum
EZ Strip
Dad’s Easy Spray
Auschem
Kimetsan Group
Changsha Guterui
TIMEASY
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Paint Remover consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Paint Remover market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Paint Remover manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Paint Remover with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Paint Remover submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Paint Remover by Players
Chapter Four: Paint Remover by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Paint Remover Market Forecast
