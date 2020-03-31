Paint Remover Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2024

Paint remover (also known as paint strippers or strippers) is a mixture liquid consisting of chlorinated hydrocarbons, ketones, esters, alcohols, benzene and other solvents. It utilizes the solvent’s osmotic swelling characteristics to the coverings, with which the paint can be directly peeling or make the coating peeling easier.

The global Paint remover industry mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are WM Barr, Savogran, Dumond Chemicals, Absolute Coatings, Fiberlock Technologies, Sunnyside, Packaging Service Co., Motsenbocker, Akzonobel, Henkel, 3M, Green Products, Hairi Cleaning, Franmar Chemical, PPG (PPG Aerospace), Formby’s, GSP, Certilab, Cirrus, ITW Dymon, EcoProCote, EcoProCote, EZ Strip, Dad’s Easy Spray, Auschem, Kimetsan Group, Changsha Guterui, TIMEASY, and etc.

The impact of technology on paint remover is growing. Innovation is crucial in the development of formulations of paint remover. The reason why the domestic product’s price is relatively lower, is just because the product formulation is relatively old, and the application range is relatively narrow. For example, during the preparation of paint remover, generally will added paraffin. Although it can prevent excessive evaporation of the solvent, but after stripping, paraffin is often left in the surface, and it requires thoroughly remove, which gives a big inconvenience to the following painting.

According to this study, over the next five years the Paint Remover market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1550 million by 2024, from US$ 1110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Paint Remover business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Paint Remover market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Paint Remover value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Solvent Type

Caustic Type

Acidic Type

Segmentation by application:

Vehicle Maintenance

Industrial Repair

Building Renovation

Furniture Refinishing

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

WM Barr

Savogran

Dumond Chemicals

Absolute Coatings

Fiberlock Technologies

Sunnyside

Packaging Service Co.

Motsenbocker

Akzonobel

Henkel

3M

Green Products

Hairi Cleaning

Franmar Chemical

PPG (PPG Aerospace)

Formby’s

GSP

Cirrus

ITW Dymon

Rust-Oleum

EZ Strip

Dad’s Easy Spray

Auschem

Kimetsan Group

Changsha Guterui

TIMEASY

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Paint Remover consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Paint Remover market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Paint Remover manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Paint Remover with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Paint Remover submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Paint Remover by Players

Chapter Four: Paint Remover by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Paint Remover Market Forecast



