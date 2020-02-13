Paint Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:The main raw material is concentrated in resin, pigment, solvent, additives and diluent, prices of these materials are cheap and stable, and there are lots of enterprises to manufacture.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Paint is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 132000 million US$ in 2024, from 110700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Paint in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PPGAkzoNobelHenkelSherwin-WilliamsValsparRPM InternationalAxaltaBASFKansai PaintSika3MAsian PaintsNippon PaintHB FullerMascoJotunHempelKCC CorporationDAW SEShawcorCromologySK KAKENCarpolyTaiho PaintYips ChemicalBadeseShanghai CoatingsShenzhen Zhanchen paintsSKSHU PaintMaydos

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Architectural Paint

Automotive Paint

Wood Paint

Marine Paint

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 Paint Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Water-Based Paint

1.2.2 Solvent-Based Paint

1.2.3 Powder Paint

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Architectural Paint

1.3.2 Automotive Paint

1.3.3 Wood Paint

1.3.4 Marine Paint

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 PPG2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Paint Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PPG Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AkzoNobel2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Paint Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AkzoNobel Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Henkel2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Paint Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Henkel Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sherwin-Williams2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Paint Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Valspar2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Paint Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Valspar Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 RPM International2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Paint Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 RPM International Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Axalta2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Paint Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Axalta Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

