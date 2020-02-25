Pain Management Market Brief Insights Causes, Treatment and Professional Analytical Review Report 2018

Global Pain Management Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights of the market and industry performance.

Pain Management Market Research Report: By Devices (Neurostimulation, Ablation Devices, Others), Drugs (NSAIDS, Anticonvulsants, Opioids, Others), Indication (Neuropathic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Others), Mode of Purchase, End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023.

Pain Management Market in Healthcare organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, every now and then.

Global Pain Management Market Segmentation:

The global pain management market is segmented on the basis of type of pain management devices, type of pain management drugs, indication, mode of purchase, and end-user.

On the basis of type of pain management devices, the market is classified as neurostimulation devices, analgesic infusion pumps, and ablation devices. The neurostimulation devices are further segmented into Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) devices and Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) devices. Ablation devices are further segmented into RF ablation devices and cryoablation devices.

On the basis of type of pain management drugs, the market is classified as Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), anticonvulsants, anesthetics, opioids, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, and others. The opioids segment is further classified as oxycodones, hydrocodone, tramadol, morphine, codeine, fentanyl, meperidine, methadone, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is classified as neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial pain and migraine, musculoskeletal pain, fibromyalgia, chronic back pain, arthritic pain, migraine, post-operative pain, and others.

On the basis of the mode of purchase, the market is classified as over the counter and prescription-based.

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified as hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, research and academic institutes, and others.

Top Market Driving Key Vendors of Global Pain Management Market are, Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie, Allergan, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Codman And Shurtleff, Inc, DJO Global LLC, Eli Lilly & Company, Endo Health Solutions, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Forest Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, Medtronic PLC, ST. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Neurotech Na, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nevro Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Purdue Pharma LP, Sanofi, Stryker Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and others.

The increased investments in the research & findings coupled with government support are likely to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Pain Management Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

…Continued

