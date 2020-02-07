PACS and RIS Market to Surge at a CAGR of 7.0% Over the Period between 2016 and 2024

Global PACS and RIS Market: Snapshot

The global market for Picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and radiology information systems (RIS) have witnessed rise at a significant pace in the past few years owing to the efficiency they enable in the proper management of data in healthcare facilities. The mounting rise in demand for digitization in the healthcare industry will continue to drive the market in the next few years as well.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global PACS and RIS will exhibit a promising 7.0% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024, rising from US$2.2 bn in 2015 to US$3.9 bn in 2024.

Cloud-based PACS and RIS to Witness Most Promising Growth

On the basis of product type, the global PACS and RIS market witnessed the emergence of PACS as the leading segment in terms of revenue in 2015. The widespread use of PACS and the continuously rising demand across the cardiology and orthopedics sectors are expected to help PACS retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. Of the variety of types of PACS products available in the global market, the segment of oncology PACS is expected to be the segment with the most significant growth over the report’s forecast period. The rising prevalence of a variety of cancers is expected to be the leading factor to drive the increased demand for oncology PACS.

From the components perspective, the services segment accounts for the dominant share in the global PACS and RIS market. The demand for PACS and RIS services has significantly increased in the past few years owing to the increased need for the regular maintenance and servicing of software and hardware. In terms of deployment, the market is presently dominated by the web-based segment, owing to the high demand for multi-modality support for the effective management of medical image practice workflow. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to witness the most promising growth over the forecast period owing to cost effectiveness and flexibility provided by the cloud model.

