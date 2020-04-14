Paclitaxel Injection Market By Treatment of Various Cancers, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Paclitaxel Injection Market was has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously in the following years. Paclitaxel belongs to the section of medicines recognised as antineoplastics and is used as in the treatment of cancers. It works by hindering the development of cancer cells and is used in the treatment of different cancers, for example, ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, and so on. As indicated by the WHO, cancer was the main source of death around the world, representing the death of 8.2 million individuals in 2012. The real drivers for this market are the rising rate of cancer universally and the enhanced adequacy of paclitaxel injections. Nonetheless, unfavourable reactions related with the medication and in addition the development of targeted treatment, customized medicine and novel anti-cancer drugs would be a challenge to the development of this market.

Treatment of Various Cancers Outlook and Trend Analysis

Paclitaxel Injection is used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, Breast cancer, Non-small cell lung cancer, Cervical Cancer, AIDS related Kaposi’s sarcoma, Prostate cancer, Esophageal cancer, Stomach cancer, Testicular cancer, Pancreatic cancer, Lung cancer and Others. As per the WHO, stomach cancer represented 723,000 deaths and breast cancer represented 521,000 deaths separately in the year 2012 alone. Paclitaxel is made use of for the treatment of both these cancers and the rising occurrences of disease would bring about expanded usage of this medication for treatment.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geographically, the market is ruled by North America owing to the high incidence of Cancer patients in this region. However, Europe and Asia Pacific are developing markets owing to rising incidences of cancer.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Abraxis BioScience, Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd, Novasep Inc, Onco therapies Ltd and Celgene. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Paclitaxel Injection Market is segmented as follows-

By use in treatment of various cancers:

Ovarian cancer

AIDS related Kaposi’s sarcoma

Esophageal cancer

Stomach cancer

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer

Cervical Cancer

Prostate cancer

Testicular cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?