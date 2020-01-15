Packaging Tape Printing Market Size, Share, Current Trends, Industry Demand, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2027

PET Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis by Segments, Opportunities, Developments, Emerging Technologies, Statistics, and Key Country Forecast to 2027. Report Analyses Global PET Packaging Market by End-user industry (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Household goods, and others), by Product (Bags, Bottles, Closures, Trays, Cups, and others), by Type (Amorphous, and Crystalline), and by Region – Global Forecast 2027

Market Scenario

PET packaging market is increasing rapidly due to changing consumer preferences in the food, beverages and healthcare industry. Manufacturers as well as consumers prefer PET packaging due to its excellent characteristic performance in humidity, moisture and temperature.

Key Players

The key players that are involved in Global PET Packaging Market are CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Amcor Limited (Australia), Rexam PLC (U.K.), Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), KlöcknerPentaplast GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Graham Packaging (U.S.).

Market Segments

The market for Global PET packaging is segmented in mainly 3 parts i.e. by type, by end-user industry, and by product. The segmentation by type includes Amorphous PET and Crystalline PET. Market has been categorized on the basis of end-user industry into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, household goods, and others. Product segmentation of the market includes segments – bags, bottles, closures, trays, cups, and others.

Regional Analysis of PET packaging

Asia-Pacific dominates the Global PET Packaging Market with the largest market share

North America

US

Canad

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Study Objectives of PET packaging

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by end-user industry, and by product.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global PET Packaging Market

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market-

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global PET packaging Market.

To Analyze the PET Packaging Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

