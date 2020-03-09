Packaging Robot Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2024-End

XploreMR report is prepared by the evaluating on the analysis of past years market, controls, and operators which impacted on Industry growth. This report will provide potentially productive and significant information about the market which decreases the witnessed unusual growth patterns risks of the Industry. It is a promoting method, which helps to design the Industry product as well as service. The Report provides information on segments and products as per the type, region, applications, product.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the packaging robot market on the global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 based on volume (units) and revenue (US$ Mn). It includes drivers and restraints of the packaging robot market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

The report also comprises the study of opportunities available in the market for packaging robot on the global and regional level.In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with unique selling propositions. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by application, gripper type and end-use industries.

Segmentation comprises demand for individual robot and end-users in all the regions and important countries in the region. Application segment includes current and estimated demand of industrial robots for applications such as picking, packing and palletizing. While gripper segment includes present and forecast demand for packaging robot with grippers such as claw, clamp, vacuum and others (Pneumatic and Hydraulic).

End-use industry segment includes demand for packaging robots in industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, tracking and logistics and industrial packaging.

Market numbers have been estimated based on the average usage of packaging robots for different kinds of applications such as picking, placing, palletizing, de-palletizing, tray packing, case packing and filling among others. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. Market dynamics prevalent in China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and Europe have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The packaging robot market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on demand volume and corresponding revenue.

Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All market numbers have been derived on the basis of demand for packaging robots in different applications in different regions.

All existing key end-users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback by primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end-users of packaging robot in different regions.

We have used the top-down approach to estimate the global packaging robot market, split by regions. The global application segment and end-user split of the market has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand.

Regional demand is the summation of sub-regions and countries within a region. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates

Several primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include OneSource, Factiva, Hoover’s, International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Robotics Industries Association (RIA), Magazines published by the ABB Limited and company annual reports and publications among many others.

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global packaging robot market include Fanuc Corporation, Kuka Roboter GmbH, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology and Schneider Electric SE among others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments.

